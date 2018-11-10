HARRISONBURG – James Madison and its quarterback bounced back.

“I think I needed that,” Dukes junior signal-caller Ben DiNucci said. “There were a few weeks there where I didn’t necessarily feel like myself.”

But on Saturday, DiNucci performed like he did earlier in the season when he was the team’s unquestioned No. 1 quarterback while accounting for five touchdowns as No. 9 JMU beat Rhode Island 48-31 for a Colonial Athletic Association victory at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Just a week ago, the Pitt transfer, DiNucci, was benched when he turned the ball over on consecutive possessions to open the Dukes’ stunning loss at then-struggling New Hampshire.

“I thought he did a real good job of putting last week behind him,” JMU coach Mike Houston said.

And the way DiNucci began the game Saturday might have been the difference.

He completed his first eight throws including a crossing route to wide receiver Kyndel Dean, who extended the first series by picking up a first down, and touchdowns to wide receiver Riley Stapleton and tight end Mack Cullen, a Wilson Memorial grad, to give JMU a 14-7 advantage with less than four minutes to play in the first quarter.

On his 3-yard scoring toss to Cullen, DiNucci had to elude defenders in a dwindling pocket before releasing the ball. Another touchdown pass from DiNucci to Stapleton ended a run of 21 consecutive points for the Dukes.

“We wanted to get Ben started off right,” Houston said. “We didn’t want to sit there and have the same frustrations we had last week, so we tried to create some positive matchups and throws that weren’t real challenging throws, but could have some opportunities to make some big plays.”

DiNucci said, “That helps me get in a rhythm when I see those first few get completed and it’s coming out of my hand well, so it’s a big confidence boost for me and let’s me get into that zone a little bit.”

The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 CAA) had to have DiNucci at his best and the offense at its best, too, because the Rams (5-5, 3-4 CAA) had little trouble moving the ball.

Rhode Island scored on the game’s opening drive when Rams quarterback JaJuan Lawson connected for his first of three touchdowns throws with wide receiver Marven Beauvais.

Lawson completed 22-of-37 throws for 255 yards and the three scores. DiNucci was 18-of-25 for 227 yards and threw four touchdowns in the same game for the first time in his career.

“As an offense we come into every game expecting a shootout,” Lawson said. “Our defense can definitely stalemate a team, but we have the mentality that we have to score every play, every drive and every series, so it didn’t bother us.

“We just knew we were going to have to go out there and put points the board, and we were able to, but just not enough at the end of the day.”

The lone miscue for Lawson came when Dukes senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards into Rams territory with 13 seconds remaining in the first half.

JMU turned it into a 25-yard field goal for Tyler Gray, pushing the lead from 10 points to 13 points at the break.

In the final 30 minutes, DiNucci and the offense closed the game.



Running back Cardon Johnson had a 14-yard touchdown run to put JMU up 17 after the Rams tallied a field goal of their own early in the third quarter. Then DiNucci’s 1-yard sneak for a score and his 15-yard pass for six to Dean kept pushing the Dukes’ lead back to 17 points as answers to Lawson and Beauvais.

“I thought DiNucci came off of a tough outing last week and it looked like he played pretty good,” Rams coach Jim Fleming said. “He made some plays and dropped some dimes.”

Houston said him and his coaching staff never lost faith in DiNucci after the disappointing result against the Wildcats.

“He and I had several talks this week,” Houston said. “He had a tough experience at Pittsburgh and that can scar you, but his ability not to let that impact him here and to just rely on his teammates and [offensive coordinator Donnie] Kirkpatrick, and have a positive attitude, he just worked.

“When Ben is confident and playing with that energy, he’s a pretty good football player.”



BOX SCORE



Rhode Island 7 7 10 7—31

James Madison 14 13 7 14—48

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

URI—Beauvais 14 pass from Lawson (Carrick kick), 12:11

JMU—R. Stapleton 10 pass from DiNucci (Gray kick), 8:46

JMU—Cullen 3 pass from DiNucci (Gray kick), 3:54

Second Quarter

JMU—R. Stapleton 8 pass from DiNucci (Gray kick), 14:56

URI—Lawson 1 run (Carrick kick), 5:27

JMU—Gray 36 field goal, 1:08

JMU—Gray 25 field goal, 0:00

Third Quarter

URI—Carrick 38 field goal, 9:53

JMU—Ca. Johnson 14 run (Gray kick), 8:48

URI—Beauvais 6 pass from Lawson (Carrick kick), 1:57

Fourth Quarter

JMU—DiNucci 1 run (Gray kick), 10:46

URI—Beauvais 12 pass from Lawson (Carrick kick), 7:25

JMU—Dean 15 pass from DiNucci (Gray kick), 4:28

Individual Stats

RUSHING—URI: Bryant 13-49, Lawson 16-29, Jones 6-12. JMU: Johnson 14-73, Sharp 13-62, DiNucci 9-44, Agyei-Obese 5-16, Team 2-(-3).

PASSING—URI: Lawson 22-37-1-255. JMU: DiNucci 18-25-2-227.

RECEIVING—URI: Parker 7-99, Beauvais 7-74, Burke 5-66, Bryant 2-10, Jones 1-6. JMU: Dean 5-86, Brown 4-55, R. Stapleton 4-35, Eldridge 2-34, Sims 1-7, Sharp 1-7, Cullen 1-3.