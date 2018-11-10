



HARRISONBURG – James Madison will start the same quarterback today as it has all season long.

Third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said junior Ben DiNucci earned the nod again.

“Ben has had a good week of practice and we feel good about him,” Houston said.

No. 9 JMU hosts Rhode Island today at 2 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

DiNucci, a Pittsburgh transfer, completed 68 percent of his throws for 1,428 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first eight starts of the year, but in his ninth last week at New Hampshire was benched in favor of fellow junior Cole Johnson following turnovers on back-to-back possessions to begin the game.

Both miscues – a fumble and an interception – led to points for the Wildcats and buried the Dukes in a deficit they couldn’t overcome.

Johnson, who threw for a career-high 398 yards in relief at UNH, did not practice due to an injury this week, according to Houston.

The coach said he met with DiNucci a couple of times leading into today’s meeting with the Rams.

“The biggest thing,” Houston said, “is [DiNucci] basically hadn’t played two and a half games – last week, Norfolk State and the second half against Robert Morris – but even still, he’s so high up in the conference of so many statistical categories.

“I showed him some clips of himself early in the year and it was, ‘You can play against N.C. State like this,’ so my big thing to him was just that he’s got to make sure he’s having fun and he’s got to make sure he’s himself. … I think he’s responded positively and my hope is he can go out there and have a great game for us, but just as importantly for himself.”

Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said DiNucci must find confidence again to regain the same success he had earlier in the year.

DiNucci accounted for 12 total touchdowns and only two interceptions in the Dukes’ 4-1 start this season.

“The other factor is that he had gotten a little banged up,” Kirkpatrick said of DiNucci. “Early in the year he was really healthy and he was able to run with the ball, he was creating some things with his legs, he was extending plays and the excitement was there. As the middle of the season went on, he took some shots in there and got a little bit sore, and maybe not playing much last week, he seems to be more healthy this week, so we’re excited about that. And I think that effects your confidence a little bit, too.

“Another thing is you start to press a little bit with maybe not being as productive as you were early in the year and then you start worrying too much about making a play as opposed to just running the offense.”

Houston also said senior running back Marcus Marshall will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury and tight end Clayton Cheatham, who had a boot on his foot earlier this week, will not play either.