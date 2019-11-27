Just like James Madison dominated the Colonial Athletic Association season, it did the end-of-year awards and all-league teams too.

Dukes senior quarterback Ben DiNucci earned CAA Offensive Player of the Year honors and JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year as chosen by the conference’s coaches and announced on Tuesday.

“It’s really nice,” DiNucci said, “especially with how last year ended for me, to have this going into the playoffs. It’s of one of those things that show my hard work from the offseason has paid off.”

DiNucci led the FCS with a 70 percent completion rate during the regular season while throwing for 2,552 yards, rushing for 426 yards and tallying 26 total touchdowns compared to only four interceptions.

He played the premier position for the only team with a perfect record in league action. In 2018, the Dukes’ season came to halt when DiNucci threw five interceptions during the team’s second-round postseason loss at Colgate.

“I kind of understood I had one year left at this thing in my senior season,” DiNucci said. “After that, nothing is guaranteed, so I put my head down and went to work all offseason and shut everything else out from the outside and focused on myself. I knew what I wanted to improve on and I think the numbers speak for themselves.”

Carter terrorized opposing backfields, racking up a CAA-best 22.5 tackles for loss, which stands as the third most nationally entering the postseason. The 6-3, 269-pound Baltimore native had 53 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

“I’ve been smiling from ear to ear since I found out,” Carter said.

He’s the third straight defender from JMU to win the award, joining former cornerback Jimmy Moreland (2018) and former defensive Andrew Ankrah (2017). DiNucci is the third straight starting quarterback from the school to win a CAA Offensive Player of the Year award, joining former signal-callers Bryan Schor (2016) and Vad Lee (2015).

“They’re well deserved honors,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “Ben really had a great year. Ron’Dell also.”

The pair headlines a school-record and league-best 11 All-CAA first-team choices. Additionally, JMU set a school record and led the conference with 18 All-CAA selections in total.

Villanova followed with 11 All-CAA picks and Towson had 10.

“This goes to show you that it’s not all about individual guys,” Carter said. “It shows you that team success leads to individual success. If you do good as a team, then the individual stats will come.”