DiNucci, Carter Headline As Dukes Dominate All-CAA Honors
Just like James Madison dominated the Colonial Athletic Association season, it did the end-of-year awards and all-league teams too.
Dukes senior quarterback Ben DiNucci earned CAA Offensive Player of the Year honors and JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year as chosen by the conference’s coaches and announced on Tuesday.
“It’s really nice,” DiNucci said, “especially with how last year ended for me, to have this going into the playoffs. It’s of one of those things that show my hard work from the offseason has paid off.”
DiNucci led the FCS with a 70 percent completion rate during the regular season while throwing for 2,552 yards, rushing for 426 yards and tallying 26 total touchdowns compared to only four interceptions.
He played the premier position for the only team with a perfect record in league action. In 2018, the Dukes’ season came to halt when DiNucci threw five interceptions during the team’s second-round postseason loss at Colgate.
“I kind of understood I had one year left at this thing in my senior season,” DiNucci said. “After that, nothing is guaranteed, so I put my head down and went to work all offseason and shut everything else out from the outside and focused on myself. I knew what I wanted to improve on and I think the numbers speak for themselves.”
Carter terrorized opposing backfields, racking up a CAA-best 22.5 tackles for loss, which stands as the third most nationally entering the postseason. The 6-3, 269-pound Baltimore native had 53 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
“I’ve been smiling from ear to ear since I found out,” Carter said.
He’s the third straight defender from JMU to win the award, joining former cornerback Jimmy Moreland (2018) and former defensive Andrew Ankrah (2017). DiNucci is the third straight starting quarterback from the school to win a CAA Offensive Player of the Year award, joining former signal-callers Bryan Schor (2016) and Vad Lee (2015).
“They’re well deserved honors,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “Ben really had a great year. Ron’Dell also.”
The pair headlines a school-record and league-best 11 All-CAA first-team choices. Additionally, JMU set a school record and led the conference with 18 All-CAA selections in total.
Villanova followed with 11 All-CAA picks and Towson had 10.
“This goes to show you that it’s not all about individual guys,” Carter said. “It shows you that team success leads to individual success. If you do good as a team, then the individual stats will come.”
Joining DiNucci and Carter on the All-CAA first team were junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, junior offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, senior center Mac Patrick, junior kicker Ethan Ratke, junior punt returner D’Angelo Amos, senior defensive end John Daka, senior linebacker Dimitri Holloway, junior safety Adam Smith and Amos again at safety.
Agyei-Obese scored 15 rushing touchdowns to lead the conference and Ratke set the all-time school record for scoring in this past Saturday’s win at Rhode Island. Amos topped the league for yards per punt return (15.2) and total punt-return yards (364). Smith notched six interceptions to pace JMU.
Second-team choices were senior wide receiver Brandon Polk, senior tight end Dylan Stapleton and senior cornerback Rashad Robinson.
Polk, who in his first season with the program after transferring from Penn State, seemingly caught a deep pass from DiNucci each Saturday and finished the regular-season slate with 979 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He’s only 21 yards away from becoming the second 1,000-yard receiver in the history of the program.
Junior running back Jawon Hamilton, junior offensive guard Truvell Wilson, junior defensive tackle Mike Greene and senior linebacker Landan Word landed on the All-CAA third team.
Other award winners were Maine’s Earnest Edwards for Special Teams Player of the Year, Albany’s Greg Gattuso for Coach of the Year, Albany’s Jeff Undercuffler for Offensive Rookie of the Year and Richmond’s Tristan Wheeler for Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Dukes are off this Saturday since they earned the No. 2 seed for postseason, but return to Bridgeforth Stadium on Dec. 7 to host the Monmouth-Holy Cross winner at 1 p.m.