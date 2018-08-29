HARRISONBURG — James Madison is getting a boost at a position where it needed one.

After practice Tuesday, third-year coach Mike Houston said Slippery Rock transfer tight end Dylan Stapleton, brother of junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton, has been granted immediate eligibility and can play Saturday in the Dukes’ opener at N.C. State.

Typically, players moving from Division II to Division I must sit out a season before seeing game action unless the NCAA grants the athlete a waiver to play right away.

Houston said Stapleton’s waiver was approved.

“He’s a good football player,” Houston said. “I don’t know how he ended up at a Division II school, so we’re excited to have him here with Riley and look forward to having him as a part of our team.

“He is already fitting tremendously into our locker room, and he’s an outstanding young man. I’m really happy for him and he’ll contribute immediately.”

Last year at Slippery Rock, Stapleton had 26 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown.

Throughout training camp, Stapleton took second-team reps at tight end behind starter Clayton Cheatham.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Stapleton is likely to be used in a reserve role against the Wolfpack, as junior tight end Nick Carlton is still recovering from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last season. The other tight ends on the roster are local walk-ons Mack Cullen (Wilson Memorial), Jesse Layne (Broadway) and Zach Polglase (Spotswood).

“He’s a big kid, maybe not the fastest guy in the world, but physical, plays hard and makes plays,” Riley Stapleton said of his brother. “I’m excited to see him do it at this level and I think everyone else is, too.”