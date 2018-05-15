HARRISONBURG — Throughout the 48 hours following James Madison’s loss to Hofstra in Friday’s Colonial Athletic Association softball championship game, the Dukes remained confident they would qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

That belief wavered slightly when JMU was not placed in South Carolina’s regional Sunday. But the nerves didn’t last much longer because immediately after the Dukes missed out on a trip to Columbia, S.C., the Knoxville (Tenn.) Regional appeared on the screen.

“My heart was beating kind of fast, especially after I saw South Carolina,” Dukes coach Loren LaPorte said, “but then I saw that Knoxville Regional and I had a feeling we might be going there, too.”

The Dukes are the No. 2 seed in the regional hosted by No. 10 Tennessee and will open with Ohio on Friday at 3 p.m. For senior Morgan Tolle, she said seeing JMU’s name in the tourney for the fourth straight year meant just as much to her as the times the Dukes knew they would be in the field as a conference champion.

“It’s so special, especially not knowing if our name was going to flash up there,” Tolle said. “It kind of took a little weight off my shoulders and stuff knowing we would be able to play again.

“It’s so special to be able to go to Tennessee and play.”

Before the selection show, the Dukes returned to the field for the first time since the 7-4 loss to the Pride at Veterans Memorial Park. Depending upon who you ask, it was either a routine day at the park for JMU or there was something a bit off about the Dukes.

It certainly looked like a typical practice with the Dukes splitting time between cleaning up their defense and rotating through various hitting drills. And Tolle said she didn’t suspect anything was off because the team was sure it would earn an at-large bid.

“It was pretty much the same type of practice we always do,” Tolle said. “We all had confidence that we would get a chance to find out [Sunday] about this weekend.”

But LaPorte said she sensed something wasn’t quite the same with her group because the Dukes weren’t as loose and bubbly as they normally are during practice.

“[Sunday’s] practice was a little strange because we’re a very structure-and-routine type program, and when you don’t know what’s going to happen, the girls were a little weird,” LaPorte said. “They came and worked hard, but they were just a little uneasy. I wouldn’t say nerves, I would say they were a little bit quieter. There wasn’t as much joking around and relaxation. They weren’t nervous at practice, but it was definitely a different feeling.”

The good news for JMU is it won’t need to dig up film on a completely new opponent for its opener. The Dukes played Ohio twice in March at Veterans Memorial Park during the JMU Invitational, splitting a pair of games.

Madison won the first game 8-0 in six innings on March 16 before the Bobcats exacted revenge by overcoming a 7-2 deficit in the final two innings to force extras in a 9-7 nine-inning victory. LaPorte said she appreciated the luxury of already having film and live action against JMU’s first opponent.

“The thing with scouting and video, that’s kind of nice,” LaPorte said. “A lot of regionals you go to, you don’t get to see a team you’ve ever played before, so I like the matchup.”