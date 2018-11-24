HARRISONBURG – Charles Tutt’s interception capped a dominant defensive performance.

James Madison’s defense forced six three-and-outs, a pair of turnovers and came up two fourth-down stops as the Dukes smothered the Blue Hens for a 20-6 win during the opening round of the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium on Saturday.

JMU (9-3) advances to play in next week’s second round at No. 8-seed Colgate while Delaware’s (7-5) season is over.

The Dukes held the Blue Hens to 3.3 yards per play as Delaware managed only 12 first downs in the contest and didn’t have its first first down until 1:43 remaining in the second quarter.

For the Dukes, cornerback Jimmy Moreland had a team-high 10 tackles and defensive end John Daka had a game-high two sacks. Tutt, a cornerback, snagged a fourth-quarter interception to kill any hopes of a Blue Hens comeback.

The JMU defense scored when Daka corralled Delaware quarterback Pat Kehoe in the end zone for a safety late in the second quarter. Daka had another key stop to prevent any Blue Hens points when he sacked Kehoe in JMU territory to begin the fourth quarter to halt a possession that started after Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci fumbled.

DiNucci did plenty to help his team build a lead, though. His 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jake Brown in the third quarter gave JMU a double-digit lead the Blue Hens would never be able to close on.

DiNucci finished 23-of-31 for 223 yards and the touchdown. He also rushed for 29 yards.