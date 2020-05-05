All of the uncertain, yet realistically potential, scenarios have crossed the minds of Justin Showalter and Nick Stewart.

The pair of James Madison right-handed pitchers had their junior seasons cut short due to the coronavirus and now the two are waiting on Major League Baseball to give them each clearer indication of what’s next.

“There’s not much to plan for,” Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, said. “There’s not a clear set goal in mind, but you can prepare for the wide variety of possibilities that could come within the next month or so.”

Among those are two possibilities: going undrafted and then continuing to pitch for the Dukes without any decision needing to be made, or being drafted and then deciding between signing a contract to begin a professional career or foregoing that opportunity to play another year or two in school. Showalter and Stewart would retain junior eligibility if they return to JMU.

Said Stewart: “I feel like a middle school girl in a relationship and I need closure on what’s going to happen and then I’ll be ready to roll.”

In late March, MLB and the MLB Player’s Association agreed the 2020 Draft could be cut to as few as five rounds, according to MLB.com. Regularly, the MLB Draft consists of 40 rounds held over three days, but because of the pandemic this isn’t a normal year and the two sides decided to alter the format.

Last week, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman reported MLB hadn’t decided on whether its draft would be five rounds or 10 rounds this year. This past Thursday, The Athletic reported MLB proposed a 10-round event that the MLBPA rejected. MLB Network reported the MLB Draft will take place on its originally scheduled date of June 10, but the league hasn’t announced an official date nor format yet.

That leaves Showalter, Stewart, and, frankly, the JMU baseball program with many unknowns.

The two pitchers and Dukes coach Marlin Ikenberry all said if the MLB Draft was 40 rounds as it usually is then Showalter and Stewart each had a strong chance to be selected. But the combination of fewer rounds and not knowing how many picks will be made during this year’s event makes gauging the projection even tougher.

“Age and eligibility does play a factor in kids’ decisions,” Ikenberry said, “and obviously signing bonus is a factor, too. We’ve talked to Justin and Nick, and the way I always leave it with ‘em is, ‘It’s got to be the perfect scenario, the perfect opportunity for you,’ for each of them to sign. So I advise them that if they get what they need to get and it’s the right opportunity, I wish them the best and I’ll always be there for them. Then if it’s not, we want them to come back and pitch at JMU.”

Stewart has been a fixture in the Dukes’ weekend rotation since arriving on campus as a freshman when he earned All-Colonial Athletic Association rookie team honors. For his career, he boasts a 3.19 ERA with 147 strikeouts over 155 innings. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound hard thrower pitched in the Cape Cod League this past summer and was also mentioned as one of the top MLB Draft prospects in CAA going into the 2020 season by Baseball America.

“It’s been a dream my whole entire life to be a professional baseball player,” Stewart said, “so I think if I got that call today, I could go tomorrow and be ready for it. My whole college career has been training up to be a professional baseball player and perfecting each aspect of my game to be ready for it.

“… But no one knows what’ll happen tomorrow, so it’s really what you think will be best for you and your future. You’ve got to put all those factors together. With going back to school, you have the ability to get that [degree] and obviously, that’s the reason I went to school off the bat out of high school. But there’s also the factor of how many chances do you get to play professional baseball? Is it one chance? Is it two chances? So you really have to do what you think is best for yourself and what I’ll do is what’s best for me and my future.”

Ikenberry said Stewart could succeed in the pro ranks.

“He’s got the body, the live arm,” Ikenberry said. “He’s been up in the mid-90s and he’s got four pitches. He throws a ton of strikes and he is young. He’s fairly young for his age and his school year. He really should be a sophomore age-wise, and so I think that’s attractive to a lot of teams that’ll look at growth and projectability. They possibly could see a couple more (miles-per-hour) on that fastball and him getting stronger and that’s every Major League Baseball scout’s dream.”

The stock for Showalter jumped during the shortened campaign the Dukes did have.