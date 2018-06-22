HARRISONBURG — In her end-of-the-season meetings with her team, James Madison softball coach Loren LaPorte had to address the same question numerous times.

Would she be returning as the Dukes coach next season?

LaPorte signed a one-year contract in September when former coach Mickey Dean left for Auburn, but was required by state law to go through the hiring process because of the manner in which she was named the coach. She told her players that while she couldn’t guarantee that the school would retain her, they put the staff in a good position.

The first-year coach then had to sit tight while JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne conducted searches for three other coaches for programs that were far more in limbo than the softball team. Finally, on Tuesday, LaPorte was officially announced as JMU’s softball coach, agreeing to a four-year contract that has still not been finalized.

“I wasn’t in any rush,” LaPorte said Tuesday. “I was here, I was still working ... [JMU has] somebody on site, so mine was after all [the three other searches], which was completely fine with me because I just did what I needed to do. It was a relief when I sat down with the administration and they gave me four years, I could breathe a little bit.

“It’s exciting doing the four years, the whole staff is staying, so I’m just excited about the future of the program. We plan to keep this program in the top 25, play at the national level.”

The hiring process was a learning experience for LaPorte, who said she was grateful she had been an assistant under Dean for so long and never had to face a hiring committee before. She said it was important for her growth that she face the type of questions that were asked of her through the various meetings with JMU’s administration that she has had over the past month.

She said her main points were assuring the school the culture that Dean had built would remain in place for the most part, with slight alterations to help mold the program in her own image.

“Being here for six years, there’s a lot of things I want to do different, we want to put our own touch on it,” LaPorte said. “But the mentality, the drive, the grittiness, the work ethic of this team is going to be the same. The culture is going to be a lot of the same. Why fix it if it isn’t broken?

“There are things I want to fine-tune, but I’m not going to change everything. Our culture is good right now.”

Last month, LaPorte said she tried to push the thoughts of coaching for her job to the back of her mind during the season so her nerves would not affect the players. However, her ability to manage adversity and guide the Dukes back to the postseason was likely a major factor in her winning the job.

In her first year, she and her staff had to lead a team that lost its coach five months before the season and its best player two months beforehand. In addition, the Dukes lost three outfielders to season-ending injuries by the middle of the year and had several others who played through injuries that required postseason surgeries.

She said the running joke among her staff is that no season will challenge them more than this past one, and that has helped prepare them for the future.

“We talk about it as a staff, and I don’t think it could [get any harder than last season], every situation that could happen to us, happened last year,” LaPorte said. “We’ve all been coaching for awhile so we’ve had a lot of things happen. As far as the challenges with the adversity and injuries, we handled it well and it’s part of the job we’re able to get experience from because we experienced it this past season and were still able to be successful.”

LaPorte’s focus has already turned to the 2019 season, which she said has the potential to be one of the best in JMU history. The Dukes will start the season at the inaugural St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, which features 12 other NCAA Tournament teams, including three that made it to the College World Series earlier this month.

“I really just want to put the team on the ballfield right now,” LaPorte said. “Next year, with our pitching staff, with our returners, and then we have some really good freshmen coming in, it might be a recordbook kind of team.”