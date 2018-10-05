HARRISONBURG — Third-and-manageable for the opponent is third-and-figure-it-out for James Madison’s Wayne Davis.

The hybrid outside linebacker-nickel cornerback said his position is the most difficult when the offense isn’t facing a predictable run or throw situation.

“We either have base personnel or nickel personnel come on the field because it’s right around the same play calling,” Davis said. “So certain calls will come in with nickel and certain calls will come in with base.”

Davis’ job is essentially two rolled into one and his task changes depending on what the offense is anticipated to do.

In the past, coach Mike Houston and defensive coordinator Bob Trott had separate players fill the different responsibilities. They’d sub in a defender that best fit the situation. Last year, Bryce Maginley played outside linebacker and would come off the field in clear passing situations for nickel cornerback Curtis Oliver.

Injuries in the preseason — a season-ending one for All-American true cornerback Rashad Robinson and one that kept Oliver out through the first week of the fall — forced Oliver, once he returned, to jump into Robinson’s spot and Davis to move from safety to the flexible position he now calls home.

Davis, a sophomore, is in his first season at JMU after transferring from Ohio State over the summer.

He recorded his first interception and tackle for loss this past Saturday in the Dukes’ win at Richmond.

“It was kind of a pretty big transition for me,” Davis said. “Moving from the back end to actually playing linebacker on first and second down, and then back to the defensive backfield on third down.

“The hardest part of the transition was actually the playbook because I had to learn the linebacker fits and then all the different blitzes for the linebackers, and all the coverages for the defensive back at the nickel position.”

Davis hadn’t played linebacker at all since he was 12 years old, he said, but Houston said Davis’ athleticism allows JMU to keep him on the field at all times.

“The strength of Wayne is he’s big enough and strong enough to play against a two-back team and versus a run situation,” Houston said. “… We play man coverage with him. He’s fast enough to match up against slot receivers and you look at play-count wise, he has played about the most plays of any defender we’ve had all year.”

Houston said Davis took 78 snaps against the Spiders.

This week, how well Davis deciphers Elon’s run-pass option could help the Dukes slow down an offense that has scored at least 30 points in each of its last three games.

The former Buckeye said the speed of the game is much quicker when he starts near the line of scrimmage.

“But like Coach always says, ‘Just use your eyes,’” Davis said. “My eyes tell me everything and then you just let your feet follow.

“At linebacker, you’ll see a lot of things that feel familiar to you because Coach Trott, that’s what he does. He nails things into your head so when you feel it, you just react. The game is all reaction.”

Trott said Davis is handling the transition well.

“He studies hard and he’s gotten better each week,” Trott said. “He’s a big factor for us.”