HARRISONBURG — James Madison made its initial impact on Wayne Davis the first time around.

As a standout at Lake Taylor High School, colleges began evaluating the former consensus four-star prospect as a rising junior.

“Actually JMU was my first offer when [former coach Everett] Withers was there,” Davis said by phone Thursday.

On Wednesday, the defensive back announced via Twitter he is transferring from Ohio State to JMU — confirming last week’s initial Daily News-Record report.

“And it’s crazy because my high school team, we actually went to a camp up there when Coach Withers had just come from Ohio State,” Davis said. “And they knew I already had big-time offers when I went to the camp, so they were just telling me great things about Ohio State and they told me that they wanted me, but they understood I had other offers.”

That positive experience stuck with Davis, he said, and made JMU the ideal destination when he opted to leave the Buckeyes.

“It’s a school back close to home for me and knowing that it’s [FCS], I wouldn’t have to sit out a year,” Davis said. “And they compete for the national championship every year.”

Since the time Davis was in high school and offered a scholarship to play for the Dukes, JMU’s staff has changed. Coach Mike Houston is entering his third year at the helm with a 28-2 record and having led the Dukes to back-to-back FCS national title game appearances, winning it all in 2016.

Davis said defensive coordinator Bob Trott and cornerbacks coach Corico Wright were his lead recruiters this time.

“With Coach Wright, that’s someone I can relate to,” Davis said. “He played on the [FBS] level as well at Clemson University and he coaches the corners, which is possibly the position I can play.

“And I think he’s the youngest coach on the staff, so it’s somebody I definitely can relate to and I know he’s going to work me hard.”

Davis said JMU hasn’t figured out if he’ll play cornerback or safety yet, but that he’s open to playing either. He is immediately eligible and has three years to play at JMU.

“I can do both,” he said. “I played corner and safety at Ohio State, so either one will be fine with me. It’s whatever one gets me on the field the fastest.”

That might be at safety, considering All-American corner Rashad Robinson and fellow All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team corner Jimmy Moreland both return for their senior seasons. At safety, JMU must replace graduated All-Americans Jordan Brown and Raven Greene.

In addition to Wright, JMU also had help from Davis’ former Lake Taylor teammate, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey.

“He was actually the first one to tell me to come,” Davis said of Tucker-Dorsey. “Me and Tuck played alongside each other in my senior year of high school, so it’ll be great to reunite with Tuck.

“I know I’ll push him to be the best that he could be and that he’ll push me to be the best that I could be.”