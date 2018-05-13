HARRISONBURG – More coaches began scouting him and more schools started offering scholarships to Dorian Davis as his college recruitment picked up rapidly this past February.

A mix of FBS and FCS programs wanted the 6-foot, 180-pound Shelby High School (Shelby, N.C.) cornerback, but Davis kept his options open until he finally earned the chance he desired.

“I almost committed to Army,” Davis said. “But last Friday, James Madison came and they made it official. They offered me.”

Davis didn’t wait long to accept the offer, making the trip to Harrisonburg to visit JMU on Sunday and becoming the first verbal pledge in the Dukes’ 2019 class.

JMU’s lead recruiter on Davis is cornerbacks coach Corico Wright, but it was linebackers coach Warren Belin that initially brought the Dukes and the defensive back together.

Before Belin took his current post at JMU, he was the recruiting contact for Davis at Vanderbilt where he served as outside linebackers coach in 2017.

“He told me he wanted to start recruiting me again at James Madison,” Davis said. “So then that happened. I was really interested and then schools started offering me and everything and JMU was still recruiting me, but I was hoping that they would offer me.”

Army, Kent State, Liberty, Tennessee Tech and Western Carolina offered Davis before JMU did. He’s also taken visits to Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, North Carolina and N.C. State.

His junior season at Shelby was his first as a full-time starter for the Golden Lions. He said the six interceptions he compiled caught the attention of college coaches.

“I was just looking for the right fit for me,” Davis said. “My FBS offers, they’re good, but if you could put James Madison in the FBS with those, I know for a fact that they probably would beat the FBS schools that offered me. I think James Madison could compete in both levels at a high level.

“I just like what James Madison is doing with the program.”

Davis said he initially started looking into JMU before all his offers started to roll in.

“I started hearing about them when they were going to the national championship after they beat North Dakota State [in 2016] and all that,” Davis said. “That’s when I really started doing research.

“They are the powerhouse of FCS and my coaches said they’re like 'Bama of the FCS.”

Davis said Wright told him he’ll fit well with JMU’s cornerbacks, but that JMU coach Mike Houston told him he could play corner, safety or nickel corner in college.

On its current roster, JMU has three seniors – Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson – who will all graduate after this season. Charles Tutt is a redshirt junior coming off of an ACL injury, with two years of eligibility left. Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll make up the sophomore class while true freshman Jamari Currence went through spring ball with the team and incoming freshman Willie Drew was the cornerback signee for the 2018 class.

Davis played against Currence this past season when Shelby fell to South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) 25-0 in September.

Robinson was one of three JMU defensive backs to earn All-American honors this past season joining safeties Jordan Brown and Raven Greene. Moreland was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice.

Davis said one reason why he was interested in JMU was because of how the program turns its defensive backs into NFL prospects. Greene signed an undrafted free-agent deal with Green Bay and Brown had tryouts with both Baltimore and Tennessee.

“It helps a lot just to look at that,” Davis said. “And to know that I could go have success as a corner there and that they’re really getting developed into some nice players.

“… I’m a long, physical corner, I have great ball skills I feel like and I’m a willing tackler. I’m not scared to tackle at all.”