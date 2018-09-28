HARRISONBURG — John Daka is becoming the defensive lineman James Madison doesn’t want to take off the field.

“He has the confidence that he can do it and he also knows that we can trust him,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “That’s why he’s playing so much and playing so well. It’s because he’s earned the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates.”

JMU uses a rotation of seven across the defensive line and Daka is one of four ends — along with fellow starter Ron’Dell Carter, and backups Darrious Carter and Matt Terrell. The depth is a luxury and the Dukes can keep their front fresh, so all will continue to play, but Daka, a junior, is enjoying his most successful season yet.

His 14 tackles through four games are the most for any defensive lineman on the roster. And as a team, the Dukes have 11 quarterback hurries of which seven are credited to Daka.

“They should be sacks though,” Daka said with a laugh. “But I’m just happy I can get to the quarterback.

“I wish they were sacks, but I’m happy to help the secondary out by putting the ball in jeopardy. I’m happy to help the other D-linemen out and just help the defense out.”

Daka and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa both applied pressure when William & Mary quarterback Shon Mitchell released a pass that was intercepted and returned for a 56-yard touchdown by cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Houston said the maturity Daka has shown in understanding his role is the major difference between this year and his first two on campus. Out of Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Md., Daka appeared in just 22 of the 30 games the Dukes played in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“You’re not always going to get the glory and I’ve realized that, so my main thing is always trying to help my teammates out,” Daka said. “I want to do my job, so if my job is to put pressure on the quarterback for Jimmy or any of the safeties or corners to get a pick, then I’m going to do that.

“We work hand in hand. If Jimmy covers, I’ll get the sack or I’ll pressure the quarterback and Jimmy will get the pick.”

Daka said that formula is needed on Saturday when JMU faces rival Richmond at Robins Stadium at 3 p.m.

Spiders quarterback Kevin Johnson has a trio of receivers — Tyler Wilkins, Cortrelle Simpson and Jarmal Bevels — to utilize even with leading pass catcher Dejon Brissett sidelined with an ankle injury.

Wilkins had 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown against JMU last year, and this time around the Dukes want to limit the production.

“We just have to do our job as a D-Line,” Daka said. “We just have to do our best to try to get to [Johnson] and hurry him up, try to maybe get him out of his game plan and help the secondary out.

“He’s a good quarterback, so we don’t necessarily have to rattle him, but we must put as much pressure on him as we can.”