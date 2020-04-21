A sign of the current coronavirus-restricted world is Facetime and Zoom becoming as commonly used as the 40-yard dash and bench press to evaluate NFL Draft prospects.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, and former James Madison stars Ben DiNucci and John Daka are among a handful of former Dukes hoping to hear their name called during the event or to sign as a free agent shortly afterward.

Those two - the quarterback DiNucci and the defensive end Daka - each said they’ve gained confidence about their possible opportunities after experiencing the all-important virtual meeting.

DiNucci said he’s had FaceTime calls with six or seven different franchises including the Chicago Bears; Daka said he’s had Zoom chats with four NFL clubs.

“It’s gone smooth,” DiNucci said Monday. “There really haven’t been any hiccups. I’m excited about the conversations I’ve been having and the fact that not having a pro day didn’t necessarily kill me and kill my chances.”

Like most pro days around the country, JMU had to cancel its pro day – originally scheduled for March 19 – due to COVID-19.

“I didn’t get to have the interviews at the visits I could’ve had,” Daka said Monday, “so I’m trying to nail the interviews when teams call.”

That’s easier said than done, though, especially when more than just one scout is staring through the webcam on the other side of the connecting computer or iPhone.

“I had 11 people on one call with me,” DiNucci said. “I had a talk with the Bears and it was the general manager, head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, four scouts and you name it, so it was pretty cool.

“I think it would’ve been a little different if I could’ve seen everyone’s face at one time as opposed to just who was talking, so it didn’t feel like I was talking to 11 people. It felt like I was only talking to one, so it was cool and it was essentially what you do when you sit down in front of them.”

DiNucci, the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year who accounted for 36 total touchdowns compared to only six interceptions this past fall, said the interviews gave him a chance to answer anything a team desired to learn about him.

“They want to get to know you as a person first,” DiNucci said. “They ask about the recruiting process with how I ended up at Pitt and then how I got to JMU. Then about the difference in coaches and offensive coordinators I had (DiNucci played for five different offensive coordinators during his five seasons in college football), and they want to know any off the field issues or injuries. They want to make sure all the boxes are checked off on their part.”

For Daka, his interview included some of the same, he said, but another wrinkle, too.

As a senior, Daka led all of FCS with 16.5 sacks and topped the country with 28 tackles for loss.

“For instance with one team, the call had six or seven people on it,” Daka said. “It was run by the position coach and the assistant position coach. It was run by them and they asked all the questions, but we also watched film.

“We watched a ton of my plays from the last season and they asked questions pertaining to their scheme and how I could retain that. So those were the main two people talking, but I could tell that in the background the general manager and some other coaches were there even though they didn’t say anything.”

He said the film study provided a platform to prove his knowledge of defenses and what he learned from his former defensive coordinators - Corey Hetherman last year and Bob Trott for the three seasons before that - at JMU.

“I was excited to let the team know that my football IQ is up to par,” Daka said, “and that it’s a big part of my game. I think they realized that I’m more than just an athlete. To most people, like some fans, they may just see me running up the field and getting sacks, but there’s more of a fine art to it because you can’t just run up the field and get a sack. So once they realized my thought process before and during the play they showed, it matched up with their philosophy as well and they were impressed by that.”

And Daka said throughout the film-study Zoom session, he unknowingly was speaking the same football lingo as the team interviewing him. Daka declined to reveal what teams he’s had interviews with out of respect for those clubs.

“So Coach Trott coached a good amount of time in the league,” Daka said of the former Dukes assistant who had coaching stints with the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Cleveland Browns. “And he had brought those league terminologies to us. And some of the terminology, I thought was something everyone knew because Coach Trott taught it to us as freshmen. It was hard then, thinking back to it, but it’s easy now.

“But Coach Trott’s terminology, I just had gotten so used to and I didn’t realize it was NFL terminology until I got to this stage … It’s been beneficial now and it surprised some of [the people on the call], but then I told them about Coach Trott and they were like ‘That makes sense.’”

The NFL Draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network beginning Thursday at 8 p.m.