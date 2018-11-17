HARRISONBURG — It's one thing to hear JMU women's coach Sean O'Regan talk about what Jackie Benitez could bring to his Dukes team. It was another thing to see it.

Madison already had a skilled and experienced backcourt, even before adding the Siena transfer Benitez, who played just five minutes total in the first two games while waiting for medical clearance from the training staff.

But JMU's starting guards -- Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier and Logan Reynolds -- all do their best work off the dribble.

Smalls is an exceptional one-on-one player with an excellent step-back move. Barrier has size to play the four and and score on going to be basket even if she doesn't get by the defender. Reynolds doesn't look to score too often, but can blow by defense on the way to the basket.

But Benitez's greatest strength is shooting off the catch and it gives opponents another thing to think about when deciding how to guard the Dukes.

She's certainly a volume shooter. Benitez scored 11 points in five minutes at Delaware State and shot 11 3-pointers against Georgetown. Just looking at the boxscore it might be easy to wonder if she shoots too much, if she's a black hole?

Simple answer is...no. She shoots when she's open, and because she has range well beyond the arc and a remarkably quick release catching off screens, she's open a lot. The only hope for guarding her is away from the ball, forcing her further from the basket and making it difficult to catch.

“We got caught going under some screens against her,” Georgetown coach James Howard said. “And you can't do that against them.”

Benitez came into the game firing away, she took her first shot after she'd been on the floor 10 seconds. But she shot less in the second half. Georgetown made defensive adjustments and it was no coincidence Smalls and Barrier got better looks and made key baskets in the fourth quarter.

*****

-- With junior power forward Kelly Koshuta suspended for a violation of team rules, O'Regan tinkered with the rotation a bit. Center Kayla Cooper-Williams played a team-high 35 minutes, but the Dukes also went with a four-guard lineup often with Barrier at the four.

-- Georgetown's Mikayla Venson scored 15 points for the Hoyas. If the name sounds familiar to Dukes fans, he father Michael Venson played for JMU in the early 1990s.

-- The JMU pep band got quite a bit of love in the postgame press conferences. Both Venson and Howard mentioned the band in discussing the lively atmosphere. Benitez also talked about the band while discussing things she liked about her Convocation Center debut.



