HARRISONBURG — Dwight Wilson is still getting used to all this.

The 6-7, 260-pound James Madison sophomore wasn’t asked to participate in many postgame news conferences last season when he averaged 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, so perhaps he could be excused for making the mistake of wearing a green T-shirt of his Tallahassee, Fla., alma mater, Lincoln High School to sit in front of reporters and news cameras.

Teammate Darius Banks lent Wilson a purple JMU sweatshirt and all was well. When a fashion faux pas is the biggest thing head coach Lou Rowe has to get on a player about, you know he had a good night. Wilson led the Dukes with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Monday night’s victory against Bridgewater. Through three games, he’s averaging a double-double at 12 points and 10 rebounds a contest.

With other members of the JMU frontcourt battling early-season injuries, Wilson’s emergence has been an extremely pleasant surprise for the Dukes. At least for those who are surprised. Wilson’s work ethic has always been well-noted and after getting a feel for what it takes to compete at the Division I level last season, he’s since honed his skills, especially offensively.

The Bridgewater game also emphasized the importance of JMU’s Florida connection. All three of the night’s standouts invited to the postgame presser were Sunshine State products. Orlando native Stuckey Mosley nailed key 3-pointers as the Dukes pulled away, just three nights after his hit a buzzer beater to knock off East Carolina. St. Petersburg product Darius Banks scored 15 and is the team’s leading scorer through three games.

And even though graduate student Cameron Smith hasn’t played yet this season coming off a second ACL surgery, Rowe’s prediction that Smith would make a huge contribution to the team regardless of how many minutes he played is coming true.

Smith and Wilson spent a chunk of the summer working out together in their hometown of Tallahassee. Wilson credits Smith’s guidance in helping improve some of the finer points of his game.

It’s easy to say Wilson’s early stats are boosted by two games against Division III competition in which he was often by far the biggest player on the floor. But it’s also worth noting his 10-point, nine-rebound performance at East Carolina was one of the best games of his career to date and the Dukes wouldn’t be 3-0 for the first time since 1999-2000 without him.

— Wilson’s contributions have been particularly important due to a tough start for 6-9 senior Develle Phillips. Phillips has been battling an injured right index finger and didn’t play in the second half Monday after reaggravating it.

— Banks had one steal, giving him 15 for the season, which is the most in NCAA Division I.

— Sophomore Zach Jacobs also gave the Dukes a boost off the bench. The Richmonder scored eight points with four rebounds and three blocked shots.