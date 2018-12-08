FAIRFAX — Friday night’s loss at George Mason highlighted how James Madison is very much a work in progress on the offensive side, but the also how the Dukes are making strides as conference play approaches.

The end result was the same as the trip to Old Dominion six days earlier, a double-digit road loss, but lost in game loaded with tense moments, technical fouls and hollering matches, were adjustments JMU continues to make on offense. The Dukes were just a smidge away from properly executing in several cases.

JMU missed three dunks and a couple other layups. Passes to wide open teammates missed their targets. One play in the first half showed how the Dukes were trying to get away from their one-on-one dribble-drive tendencies, but haven’t quite had enough practice time to master it.

Coming out of the under 16-minute media timeout, Matt Lewis passed to the wing from the top of the key and ran what looked like a simple backdoor play off a high post screen from Dwight Wilson. But the real play was for Wilson to turn and set a second pick for Lewis popping back out to the 3-point line.

The play was there and Lewis was open, but Wilson couldn’t quite hold his position on the screen and was whistled for a foul.

For a team that plays so many close games, small fixes could go a long way as CAA play approaches. Good news for JMU is, after playing seven games in 14 days, the Dukes have an extended break with semester exams coming up.

Rowe is a defensive coach and prefers to spend more practice time focusing on that end of the floor, but right now he can be satisfied with where the Dukes are in that department. JMU held Mason to 38 percent shooting and limited a guard oriented team to 19 percent 3-point shooting. The Patriots had only eight assists when point guard Otis Livingston II was averaging nearly six per game himself coming in.

It says a little about where the program is heading that at this point, after back-to-back 10-win seasons, a 7-5 record feels a bit disappointing.

But the Dukes got off to a promising start and there is a sense this team is capable of more. There’s just some fine tuning needed.