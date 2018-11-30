HARRISONBURG -- As James Madison gets more healthy -- big men Develle Phillips and Devon Flowers have returned from injury the past two games -- the Dukes suddenly have more depth and flexibility. Particularly in the post.

But as JMU played a remarkably sluggish first half Thursday against winless Coppin State, it looked as though there may be a learning curve involved with figuring how to use a rotation that now can easily go nine deep.

The Dukes would like to play more pressure defense of the full court man-to-man variety. For as well as 6-7, 260-pound sophomore Dwight Wilson has played early in the season, he has a harder time playing at that pace than Phillips. As JMU extended the defense to spark the comeback victory against the Eagles, Phillips played 28 minutes off the bench, more than starters Wilson and Greg Jones combined.

“Develle played a lot of minutes in this game,” Rowe said. “This game called for that. DJ (Wilson) is DJ. He'll be ready to go.”

Phillips, of course, was a starter last season and is probably JMU's most talented post player. He and Flowers, a lengthy 6-8 stretch four, allow the Dukes to throw different looks at teams.

But as Madison enters a tougher stretch of the schedule, starting with Saturday's trip to Old Dominion, JMU coach Louis Rowe is hoping the benefit is also seen in more competitive practices with nobody's playing time guaranteed.

“I need some guys to show up and punch the clock,” Rowe said. “That's who plays. We don't have time to baby anyone. Whatever minutes guys earn, that's their playing time. Guys should be more hungry, more focused in practice.”

*****

-- Freshman Devon Flowers got his first action of the season, playing four minutes in the first half after being cleared by the training staff following an offseason injury. Flowers looked a little nervous and like a guy who hadn't played at game speed in a while, but he's a skilled big man who should help the Dukes in spots this season.

-- Fellow freshman Deshon Parker continues to play well. After dishing out two assists without a turnover last night, he's currently ranked second in the nation in assist to turnover ratio with 29 assists while only giving the ball up three times. Agianst Coppin State he also finished with 10 points and six steals.

-- JMU signee Michael Christmas, a three-star small forward from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, plans to attends the game at ODU Saturday to cheer on the Dukes. Christmas, the state player of the year as a sophomore, chose JMU over the Monarchs after visiting both schools in October.