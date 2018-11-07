HARRISONBURG — Leading up to Tuesday’s season opener against Eastern Mennonite, the closer James Madison got to gameday the more praise Dukes coach Louis Rowe had for freshman Deshon Parker.



And when the 6-3 guard from Huber Heights, Ohio, stepped onto the court for the first time a little more than four minutes into JMU’s 86-58 victory it was easy to see why. Parker didn’t light up the scoreboard — he finished with two points on 1 of 4 shooting and missed both 3-point attempts — but he played with poise beyond his years.

“The guys we’ve brought in, especially Deshon Parker, really add to the competitive level and the level of energy,” Rowe said last week. “We add a kid like Deshon to the mix and definitely he keeps guys on their edge. He’s a natural leader. He’s really mature and loves to play. He’s always in the gym.”

Truth is, the Dukes won’t need Parker score in bulk this season. JMU’s starting guards — Darius Banks, Matt Lewis and Stuckey Mosley — combined for 52 points on 45 field goal attempts. All three are capable ball handlers, but Parker gives Madison a true point guard it didn’t really have last season, and a steady hand who can keep the veterans from logging heavy minutes while distributing the ball.

When his college debut was done, Parker finished with five assists, two steals and three rebounds without a turnover in 17 minutes. And when JMU looked a bit rusty throughout the first few minutes of the game, it was the 18-year-old who came in to run the point and calmed things down.

After the game, Rowe said the focus shouldn’t be so much on who starts, but rather who earns playing time in the regular rotation, and thus far Parker has made a great case for that.

“They aren’t bench guys,” Rowe said. “We have eight or nine guys that are going to play.”

*****

— Dwight Wilson, who also goes by DJ, will be a name to remember for the Dukes this season. After averaging just 9.5 minutes in 25 games played last season, Wilson has asserted himself into the JMU rotation this year. Against the Royals he finished with a career-high 12 rebounds and eight points on 4 of 5 shooting. He also had career high two blocked shots in 18 minutes for an efficiency rating of 20, second only to Banks in the game.

— Rowe cleared the bench for the final three minutes of the blowout, but three Dukes didn’t play. Sophomore Zach Jacobs and freshman Devon Flowers watched in street clothes with Flowers nursing a minor injury. Jacobs was held out for one game after unknowingly participating in an impermissible summer league event. Jacobs is expected to play Friday at East Carolina. Graduate student Cameron Smith dressed for the game, but also sat out with an injury.

— Sophomore Alex Schulz, a 6-11 former student manager and fan favorite, played the final three minutes and recorded his first career field goal and blocked shot, finishing with two points. Schulz made his collegiate debut last season against Bridgewater after playing just one season of basketball at Oakton High School in Fairfax County.