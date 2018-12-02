NORFOLK — James Madison’s offense is most effective when the Dukes are forcing turnovers and getting easy looks in transition. Their preferred method of generating that is a full to three-quarter court man-to-man defense.

But JMU can really only get set up to guard the length of the floor after made baskets.

That’s some catch, that Catch-22.

There’s a school of thought that good defense can generate easy offense, and it’s true. But in the Dukes’ case, they also need to score to get going on defense. JMU averages 15.5 points off turnovers per game. But as the Dukes have lost four of their past six games, that numbers has dropped to exactly one point less than the opposition.

In victories, JMU is averaging 10 steals per games, compared to seven in losses. The Dukes had seven steals compared to 16 turnovers in Saturday night’s 67-42 loss at Old Dominion.

When Madison was able to get into the man press, it was able to disrupt the Monarchs, whose best offense came from redshirt senior B.J. Stith coming off screens in halfcourt sets. That was particularly true in the first half, before JMU found itself in desperation mode.

The problem was, the Dukes only made five baskets in the first half and 15 for the game. JMU truly had only a handful of opportunities to play its preferred style of defense before the game was out of reach.

The big problem for James Madison in Norfolk was what had previously worked on offense didn’t against the lengthy Monarchs. Stuckey Mosley, Matt Lewis and Darius Banks are all good one-on-one players. They can take their man to the basket, which at times works two ways.

Often, they can finish in the lane or get a foul. These are precisely the kinds of plays JMU made in the final minutes of a comeback win against Coppin State earlier in the week. Secondly, they often draw help defense from the post, which leaves players such as Dwight WIlson and Zach Jacobs open to grab weak side rebounds for easy put backs.

Saturday against ODU, the Dukes weren’t making the driving shots, nor the putback attempts. The Monarchs only got two points from their pair of 7-footers — Dajour DIckens and Elbert Robinson III — but the blocked six shots and changed countless more. You could see hesitance from JMU’s big men going up around the rim.

“Instead of a hard hedge, they kind of kept their bigs back and let us guards come into them,” Lewis said. “We kind of took that as bait.”

Tuesday night Radford, which is coming off a victory at No. 17 Texas and probably marks the toughest non-conference opponent on JMU’s schedule, comes to Harrisonburg. The Highlanders will certainly try to limit the Dukes’ ability to score off the dribble.

But if JMU can work in more half court sets, perhaps screens away from the ball find Mosley and Banks in the corner, it could pay dividends on both offense and defense.

*****

— Freshman Jonathan Hicklin was not with the team in Norfolk Saturday, but JMU did not have any official word on his status. The Charlotte native has played in two games for a total of five minutes.

— Stuckey Mosley’s six points was the lowest output of the season for the senior and the fewest he’s scored since putting up three against Delaware last Feb. 24.

— The 42 points were the fewest scored in the 84-game series by JMU. The Dukes scored 43 against the long-time CAA rival Monarchs in 1981 and 2009.