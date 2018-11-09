Logan Reynolds wasn't in the room for Thursday night's press conference following the Jame Madison women's basketball team's 50-37 victory against George Washington. But that didn't prevent the senior from getting a few laughs.

The first chuckles came when discussing the possibility the 5-7 point guard might lead the CAA in blocked shots after rejecting four against the Colonials. Then, when asked if Reynolds should shoot more, the three players in attendance -- juniors Kamiah Smalls, Lexie Barrier and Kayla Cooper Williams -- each grabbed their microphones for emphasis and answered in unison.

“Yes!”

The light atmosphere undercut what could become a more serious question for the Dukes going forward. How much does JMU need Reynolds to score? Thursday night, just as she has most of her college career, Reynolds filled up the stat sheet in every place but the scoring column.

The Wise County product with five assists against one turnover, three steals and a pair of rebounds to go along with the four blocks. She also scored a key driving bucket late as the Dukes put the game away, but didn't even attempt a field goal until well into the fourth quarter.

“If you all talk to Logan, please tell her she should shoot more,” Smalls said, addressing the media in the Convocation Center conference room.

Perhaps her teammates know more points would result in more attention for the beloved senior leader. But JMU coach Sean O'Regan isn't necessarily pushing for Reynolds to shoot it.

“I told her, she can dominate a game without scoring,” O'Regan said.

Thursday night she did just that.

*****

-- The Dukes held out three players with injuries, Siena transfer Jackie Benitez, Spotswood grad Casey Irvine and Breyenne Bellerand. Bellerand has been battling an undisclosed ailment most of the preseason while Irvine recently came out of a walking boot.

Benitez dressed, but was a gametime decision not to play with a minor injury. O'Regan said he expects her to play Tuesday at Delaware State.

-- Freshman Madison Green, a Winchester product, made her debut, scoring two points in eight minutes. She was the only member of the four-person freshman class to get in the game.

-- Thursday night was JMU's first victory in a season opener since the 2015-16 season when the Dukes beat Longwood 88-30.