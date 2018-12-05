HARRISONBURG — James Madison coach Louis Rowe said multiple times on Tuesday he wasn’t comfortable with how much the past couple JMU practices had focused on offense, and Rowe is a defensive-minded coach.

But it paid off for the Dukes, who went from scoring 11 first-half points in a blowout loss at Old Dominion to a 73-66 upset of a Radford team expecting to make a second-straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Stuckey Mosley had a particularly awful game against ODU, The JMU senior lefty scored a season-low six points, with all of them coming in garbage time, but came back Tuesday to score JMU’s first eight and finish with 29.

Radford coach Mike Jones noted postgame his Highlanders didn’t do a good job keeping Mosley from going to his left, and he was indeed effective driving to the basket that way.

But it was the way the Dukes got Mosley better looks from the outside that really made a difference. At ODU, Madison’s offense focused almost entirely on dribble drives and one-on-one play. That’s actually been effective for the Dukes at times — Mosley, Matt Lewis and Darius Banks are all good one-on-one players. Even when the drives aren’t falling, the Dukes big men Dwight Wilson, Zach Jacobs and Develle Phillips have done a nice job getting putbacks on the weak side.

But against a bigger Monarchs lineup, Mosley was repeatedly forced right and more often than not shot jumping away from the basket. The Dukes missed multiple put back attempts and the frustration grew out of control.

Tuesday saw Moseley taking it left when he could, but the Dukes went back to several wrinkles that found him open for 3-pointers. Wilson did a nice job with back screens away from the ball in the high post, which worked because it gave Mosley the option of going to the basket for a lob. But more often than not he floated toward the sideline and found himself open for a jumper.

Mosley also created shots for himself without the ball as the screener. One thing you will see the Dukes work a lot on in individual workouts is a variation of the pick-and-pop. Instead of sliding hard toward the corner after setting a screen on the wing, JMU players will often roll, but toward the basket.

One big shot in the fist half that slowed a Radford run was when Mosley set a pick for Antanee Pinkard just off the top of the key. Mosley looked for a second like he might cut toward the block, but instead simply stepped back for a wide-open 3.

Radford is a very good defensive team, but one without the length of ODU, who boasted big guards and a pair of 7-foot centers. The Highlanders, who don’t have a player taller than 6-7, had to pay more attention to the JMU big men on the back side, which created more space on the perimeter.

So in some ways, the vast difference between Saturday and Tuesday was a matchup issue, but mostly it was much better execution by the Dukes.

*****

— It’s a been a poorly kept secret for a while, but Tuesday night was the first game since it was officially announced freshman guard Jonathan Hicklin was leaving the team. Hicklin will likely seek a transfer someplace where more playing time could be available. The Charlotte, N.C., product had played a total of five minutes, getting into two games and the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Hicklin found himself behind a young and crowded backcourt with sophomores Matt Lewis and Darius Banks, along with freshman Deshon Parker all presumably around for a few more years. Add in an incoming recruiting class with guards Michael Christmas, Quinn Richey and Julien Wooden, and it wasn’t likely a lot of playing time was coming soon.