HARRISONBURG - Official scholarship offers were sent to high school football seniors around the country Wednesday.

James Madison's went out with a different wrinkle this time, including cost-of-attendance stipends in the offer for the first time in program history.

On Thursday, assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said the school will provide cost of attendance beginning in the fall of 2019 across all sports to all incoming and returning scholarship athletes.

"We want it to be purposeful to show a commitment to our sport programs," Warner said, "and to our student athletes that when we say we want to provide a quality experience, we want to show that in everything that we do. I think this commitment is a big part of that."

The cost-of-attendance stipend helps athletes cover travel and personal expenses and school supplies.

JMU already provides cost-of-attendance stipends for men's and women's basketball scholarship players. Those two programs began offering them at the beginning of the 2017-18 academic year. When JMU announced it would offer the stipends for basketball, it estimated the cost would be $125,000 annually or $4,200 per scholarship athlete.



Warner didn't have an estimated price yet for the stipends across all sports, but said the decision to cover them throughout the department was made in late spring and that an official announcement from the school was planned for some time in the next few weeks.

"This is also keeping in mind that several of our conference opponents and other competitors in the region have just recently decided to start to offering this in a similar capacity," Warner said. "So we needed to make sure our coaches and teams could remain competitive with those peer institutions."

In 2015, cost-of-attendance payments were made mandatory at the Power Five level, so the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech provide stipends. Liberty is another in-state school that already doles them out.

North Dakota State, which beat JMU in the FCS national championship game in January, began offering cost of attendance in all sports for the 2016-17 year.

Warner said the addition of stipends should help the Dukes in football recruiting.

"I do know that [coach] Mike Houston was a proponent of this move," Warner said. "He felt like it would pay dividends in their ability to attract the quality recruits that they want to attract.

"If you look at the commitments that they've gotten, with every single one of them having FBS offers, I think you can say that having cost of attendance as part of that offer did make a difference in attracting some of those kids."

In its 2019 class, JMU has verbal commitments from two Rivals.com three-star athletes and four two-star athletes. Four of the seven total pledges have at least one offer from a Power Five school.