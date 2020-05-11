Stay-at-home orders aren’t ideal for future conference combatants.

Cole Johnson, and his brother, Critt, must be aware of where each other are in their own house.

“I know his coaches are a little nervous whenever he’s in a meeting with them,” Cole, the fifth-year James Madison quarterback, said. “They’re like, ‘Make sure Cole isn’t in the room. Make sure he’s not around when we’re talking.’”

Critt, an offensive lineman, left VMI and committed to Albany as a graduate transfer this offseason, Cole said. The Dukes and Great Danes are scheduled to meet on Sept. 26 in Colonial Athletic Association action at Bob Ford Field in New York.

“That’ll be cool,” Cole said. But even the signal-caller knows he needs to worry about more important things before the clash of brothers takes place.

Johnson served as the Dukes’ primary backup for each of the past four seasons, playing two behind Bryan Schor and the last two behind Ben DiNucci. Had JMU been able to hold spring practice, which was canceled due to the coronavirus, in March and April, Johnson would’ve begun yet another quarterback battle.

He was the runner-up to DiNucci, who the Dallas Cowboys selected during the seventh round of the NFL Draft last month, the past two years.

It’s likely Johnson and redshirt junior Gage Moloney are the top contenders for the No. 1 role whenever the Dukes do reconvene.

“It’s really motivating for me,” Johnson said of seeing DiNucci get drafted. The two were roommates for JMU road trips last year.

“But I saw last summer and last fall camp the way Ben attacked everything and prepared,” Johnson said. “I even told my parents, ‘He’s going to be an All-American this year.’ He was really serious about everything, and I was able to learn a lot from him with the way he prepares, prepared for games and the way he went through his reads.

“So it gives me a lot of confidence going into this last season. I’ve had so much experience these past four years, so I feel good going into this season and I just want to get on the same page as everyone else and get our new guys in the system.”

Since arriving on campus prior to the 2016 campaign, Johnson has appeared in 22 games and started once. His lone start came in the 2016 regular-season finale – filling in for the injured Schor – when he threw for 274 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Elon to earn CAA Rookie of the Week honors. Last season, mostly in mop-up duty, Johnson had 118 passing yards, and three touchdowns compared to no interceptions. For his career, he has thrown for 1,099 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Virginia Beach native and Cox High School graduate said while he waits to find out when JMU will return to Harrisonburg, he’s focused primarily on two aspects of preparation to be ready once he can return to school.

“Going over the film from past years and going over the offense again,” Johnson said, “and getting our installs in. And I’m doing a little extra film-watching of our upcoming opponents like Delaware and just hoping to get an edge.”

He said over the last four years, he’s taken reps in practice or game against just about any defense he could see come fall, and that helps him identify what he’s watching on film.

The 6-foot-5, 209-pounder also is keeping his arm in shape. Johnson said he can throw to former high school teammates, now playing for other college programs. Two of his regular receivers are Florida State running back Khalan Laborn and Old Dominion wide receiver Jake Herslow.

“But I’m anxious to get back and throw to my receivers,” Johnson said.

He said he doesn’t think it’ll take too long for him and the JMU wide receivers to get on the same page.

Senior Jake Brown, an inside receiver, is the only returning starter at the position and the Dukes need to fill starting outside receiver spots. Over the past few years, Johnson has had plenty of practice pitch-and-catch reps with receivers like Daniel Adu, Kyndel Dean, and Devin Ravenel, who all, like Johnson, will compete for game snaps.

“We have a talented group of receivers, tight ends as well and running backs,” Johnson said, “and we have a lot of experience across the board offensively with the guys coming back. And then even with the guys who weren’t starting but are coming back, they still have experience.

“I have good chemistry with them and all of our quarterbacks have good chemistry with them. We were throwing a lot before spring break and before all of this happened … so I’m excited for our offense and whole team going into the summer and this fall, but developing chemistry with them is key in the offense.”