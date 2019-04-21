HARRISONBURG — Completion of spring football is now a week in the past for James Madison. The Dukes wrapped drills with their annual spring game last Saturday and won’t reconvene until they start summer workouts next month and don’t put full pads on again until August camp when they begin preparations for their 2019 opener at West Virginia. With that mind, there were conclusions to draw and observations to take note of during coach Curt Cignetti’s first set of practices leading JMU. From fresh schemes and systems to rapidly-rising-up-the-depth-chart personnel, here are takeaways from the Dukes’ spring:

Speed And Violence On D

A few players mentioned throughout the five weeks of practice what defensive end John Daka said following the team’s spring game. “Speed and violence,” Daka said are the most important traits to first-year JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Daka said Hetherman wants the unit to play aggressively. Fellow defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said Hetherman is incorporating plenty of blitzes and stunts to deploy regularly. Though the Dukes were without six starters on defense — Carter, defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa, defensive tackle Mike Greene, defensive back Wayne Davis, cornerback Rashad Robinson and safety Adam Smith — by the time the spring game kicked off, some of those defenders practiced enough to understand Hetherman’s priority is to get a unit filled with experience playing fast. With 10 starters returning and Robinson, a 2017 All-American back after missing last year with an injury, the consensus from players is to become one of the top defenses in the country again. Last year, JMU was sixth nationally in total defense (289.5 yards per allowed per game) and scoring defense (14.6 points allowed per game). But two years ago, the Dukes topped the FCS in scoring defense (11.1 points allowed per game) and were third in total defense (252 yards allowed per game). “I feel like we’ll definitely have a year where we’ll get back to where we were two years ago,” said safety D’Angelo Amos, who did practice throughout the spring and had a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown during the spring game. “We’ve been a solid defense and downgraded a little bit last year, but we’re definitely going to get back this year.”

Cignetti 'Will Run The QB'

Quarterback Cole Johnson’s 13-yard scamper on a scramble was the longest run for a JMU quarterback during the team’s spring game last Saturday. Afterward, Cignetti said he purposely didn’t call any designed runs for the quarterbacks in the scrimmage, which is something that will change come fall. “We limited the offense today. There were some things we held,” Cignetti said. “And when you don’t run the quarterback, you lose that dimension, too, because we will run the quarterback some.” And in practices over the past five weeks, quarterbacks worked with running backs on read-option runs in order to perfect the timing of when to hand it to the running back and when to keep it on a carry.

Players With Stock Up

James Madison quarterback Gage Moloney throws during the Dukes' spring game last Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R