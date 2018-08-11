



HARRISONBURG — There are other college football teams Hunter Etheridge could start for.

A Division II or III program would gladly take him, as would some FCS schools.

“People have asked me and said, ‘Hey, you’re good. You can go play somewhere else,’” the James Madison fifth-year senior quarterback said. “But it’s something I don’t want to do.”

In the midst of his final training camp preparing for his last go-round with the Dukes, Etheridge is part of a quarterback competition he isn’t going to win.

The job is likely going to Cole Johnson or Ben DiNucci, who have shared first-team reps at practice, and coach Mike Houston has said freshman Gage Moloney possesses the talent to start at some point in his career.

And in spite of sitting third or fourth on a depth chart at a position that only plays one man a time, Etheridge still contributes.

“We talk about loyalty a lot, loyalty and accountability,” Houston said. “I think he embodies that. This is a guy that will never be our starting quarterback most likely, yet he’s on our leadership council.”

Etheridge is the team’s holder — he perfectly placed kicker Ethan Ratke’s game-winning 46-yarder to beat Weber State in the 2017 FCS quarterfinal and every other field goal and point-after attempt JMU converted last year.

Houston said Etheridge always helps the rest of the quarterbacks in meeting rooms, film sessions, on the practice field or huddled around a white board between offensive series on game days if they have questions about a particular play or throw.

“I was raised to never quit and to always give my all,” Etheridge said. “It doesn’t matter if I was doing something, but if I was giving 110 percent, that was acceptable and that’s how I keep my business on the field, off the field and in my personal life. So I definitely take pride in not giving up because I’m someone that’s not going to quit.”