COMPANY MAN
It's Etheridge's Loyalty That Houston Values
HARRISONBURG — There are other college football teams Hunter Etheridge could start for.
A Division II or III program would gladly take him, as would some FCS schools.
“People have asked me and said, ‘Hey, you’re good. You can go play somewhere else,’” the James Madison fifth-year senior quarterback said. “But it’s something I don’t want to do.”
In the midst of his final training camp preparing for his last go-round with the Dukes, Etheridge is part of a quarterback competition he isn’t going to win.
The job is likely going to Cole Johnson or Ben DiNucci, who have shared first-team reps at practice, and coach Mike Houston has said freshman Gage Moloney possesses the talent to start at some point in his career.
And in spite of sitting third or fourth on a depth chart at a position that only plays one man a time, Etheridge still contributes.
“We talk about loyalty a lot, loyalty and accountability,” Houston said. “I think he embodies that. This is a guy that will never be our starting quarterback most likely, yet he’s on our leadership council.”
Etheridge is the team’s holder — he perfectly placed kicker Ethan Ratke’s game-winning 46-yarder to beat Weber State in the 2017 FCS quarterfinal and every other field goal and point-after attempt JMU converted last year.
Houston said Etheridge always helps the rest of the quarterbacks in meeting rooms, film sessions, on the practice field or huddled around a white board between offensive series on game days if they have questions about a particular play or throw.
“I was raised to never quit and to always give my all,” Etheridge said. “It doesn’t matter if I was doing something, but if I was giving 110 percent, that was acceptable and that’s how I keep my business on the field, off the field and in my personal life. So I definitely take pride in not giving up because I’m someone that’s not going to quit.”
When Etheridge earned game reps at quarterback — albeit in lopsided contests — he executed well. Last year, he rushed for a touchdown against Norfolk State and two years ago he threw a touchdown pass against Elon.
His knowledge of the offense has only increased with more time in the system, and over seven practices this summer it shows.
On Thursday with the second-team offense matched against the second-team defense, Etheridge read the opposing unit correctly when it blitzed and zipped a pass in the flat to running back Trai Sharp, who caught it and sprinted ahead for a score longer than 50 yards.
“He’s a guy we wouldn’t hesitate to put in the ballgame if the situation arose,” Houston said. “We have confidence that he can go in there and run our offense.”
But that isn’t enough of a reason to explain why Etheridge, a Woodberry Forest product, never opted to look around or research other colleges he could start at.
Regularly, across college football, if quarterbacks don’t start before their senior year they look to leave the school they’re at. Just over the last decade, Malik Zaire left Notre Dame (after DeShone Kizer took the starting job) for Florida, Trevor Knight moved from Oklahoma (after Baker Mayfield was solidified as the top quarterback) to Texas A&M and Jake Coker departed Florida State (when Jameis Winston had the top spot on the depth chart) for Alabama.
Ethridge was the third-string quarterback in each of the last two seasons behind former starter Bryan Schor and Johnson.
“I want to be at JMU because I love JMU, the coaching staff and all the players,” Etheridge said. “It’s a good environment to play in and it’s a great university.
“I love being here. I love going to class here. I love playing football here and the guys in the locker room make it 100 times better because we have such a solid group and we’re really close. I couldn’t see myself leaving that.”
Houston said the Dukes are fortunate to still have Etheridge on the roster.
“When we call for the field goal, he sprints out there,” Houston said. “He’s out there calling them up and waiting on them. That is his team. He’s the leader and he’s going to make sure everybody is where they should be and that’s the thing, I trust him.
“I know he’s going to take care of us in that situation whether it’s late-game Weber State or an early game against William & Mary. Whoever it is and whenever it is, he’s going to take care of us.
“It says a lot about his character with the way he takes pride in his role on the team, his commitment James Madison University, this football program and his teammates. And he is someone who is very respected in that locker room. Our players listen to him, he has the pulse of the team and he’s an important guy for us.”