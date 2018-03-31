HARRISONBURG — This isn’t a story about the newest FBS transfer to join the roster or that first-semester freshman making an immediate impact midway through the spring.

Mike Cobbs is going on year four in James Madison’s football program — readying for his redshirt junior season — and he finally is on the brink of cracking the Dukes’ defensive two-deep, with a chance to start on Sept. 1 when the team opens at N.C. State.

“I’m really pleased with Mike,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I’ve been waiting on it for about two years because if you look at him, he’s got the body and he’s got the size.

“He’s having a solid spring and so, I’m excited about him because he’s a guy that’s really paid his dues.”

This past August training camp ahead of the 2017 season, Cobbs was moved from safety to JMU’s bandit spot — an outside linebacker that is mostly positioned near the line of scrimmage ahead of the snap.

He played in all 15 games on special teams and saw some time on defense while learning his new role.

Junior Bryce Maginley started 12 games at bandit this past fall, but hasn’t practiced yet this spring due to an injury, so Cobbs and special teams savant Robert Carter Jr., a fifth-year senior, have split reps over the past few weeks.

Once Maginley returns, the three are expected to battle for the starting job.

“I’m definitely confident in my abilities,” Cobbs said. “I think Bryce does a great job and Robert Carter does a great job. They both provide different things, but it’s wide open with all three of us competing and it’s going to fun to see how it turns out.”

Cobbs is in a much better place to fight for starting responsibility than he was before the 2017 season, having had to adapt on the fly to his new position.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder said he’s tried to learn as much as he can about the bandit position from outside linebackers coach Roy Tesh, and the scheme from defensive coordinator Bob Trott.

“It’s a completely different position from playing safety or playing rover, but I think the change has gone smooth,” Cobbs said. “It’s definitely more physical because you’re technically getting hit every play like a real linebacker, but I’d say I played a position similar to that in high school, so it wasn’t completely foreign to me, so I like it.”

Cobbs was a first-team All-6A North choice in his senior season at Hayfield High School in Alexandria, and is the son of former Penn State and New England Patriots defensive back Robert Cobbs.

“When [Mike Cobbs] first got here he was young and acted like he was young,” Houston said. “We had the whole, ‘Get your butt out of bed and go to class, you have to work hard every day,’ and it was all that stuff you go through with young players.

“Now you see a guy that’s really invested and he’s highly motivated. He’s trying to earn a spot and get on the field. I enjoy watching guys develop like that.”

Linebacker Dimitri Holloway, who had as many tackles (16) in JMU’s 2016 national semifinal win at North Dakota State as Cobbs has for his career, said he believes Cobbs has plenty to offer the Dukes’ retooled defense.

“It’s one of those things where he came with my [recruiting] class, actually, and he’s grown as each year has come,” Holloway said. “So has everybody else in my class, but Mike Cobbs has specifically.

“I like Mike at that bandit position just off the strength and he knows what to do and you can tell his learning curve is up there and that he’s getting better each and every day.”

Cobb said if there’s one key to winning the job, he knows it’s blending with the rest of the defense to help create the chemistry that the 2017 unit played with.

“Coach Trott’s defense is very simple once you get it down,” Cobbs said, “so it’s about studying it and a lot of our defense comes down to communication on the field. If everyone is communicating on the same page, it’s very easy and it’s like reading a book.”