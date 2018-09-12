HARRISONBURG — Some of what Bernard Clark is implementing at Robert Morris he has seen before.

The first-year Colonials coach learned it from Mickey Matthews during a two-year stint at James Madison.

“It’s kind of the situation that I brought here,” Clark said. “I came into a place that didn’t win. Mickey did the same thing there with how hard he pushed those guys and helped them understand about winning.”

Robert Morris and JMU meet Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium with kickoff set for 7 p.m. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved up due to Hurricane Florence.

Clark got his coaching start at Madison following time in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks on the heels of a standout college career at the University of Miami where he was Orange Bowl MVP in 1988 when the Hurricanes beat Oklahoma for the national title. A decade later, he was hired to coach defensive ends by former JMU headman Alex Wood and retained in 1999 by Matthews.

“The great thing about those two seasons was it kind of gave me an in and out of things that are different about coaches and how they go about it,” Clark said. “My first year there with Coach Wood, we went 3-8 and it was kind of a shock to me more than anything else because I thought we had more talent than that and we just didn’t win the way I thought we would win.

“When Mickey came in I saw Mickey do it a different way than Alex, and it wasn’t the right or wrong way, but just a different way. And with that different way we were able to be co-conference champions, so I saw some things different in the way that Mickey did it and the way Alex did it, and the way the players responded.”

Clark said he also appreciated Matthews’ defensive-minded approach. The rookie coach is trying to build up his defense as the foundation of Robert Morris’ team.

The Colonials are 1-1 after beating Division II Virginia State this past weekend and falling to Dayton in their season-opener.

“We want to be a great offense, but we have to have a strong defense in order to get things going,” Clark said. “That’s what Mickey implemented more than anything else, that the defense was going to be strong.”

Under Matthews and Clark, former JMU defensive end Chris Morant was Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 1999.

Robert Morris quarterback Jimmy Walker, who spent a year at San Diego State after two seasons at Cerritos College in California, said he understands why Clark is trying to change the way the program operates.

The Colonials haven’t had a winning season since 2010. Clark took the job this offseason after serving as defensive coordinator at Albany for the last four years.

“I’ve had four head coaches in my college career with Coach Clark being the fourth,” Walker said. “I’m always subjected to change, so it’s kind of been a crazy year and a half with coaches getting fired and new guys coming in, but you know, they made it really easy.

“Coach Clark’s staff came in, instilled their culture, got guys out that weren’t helping out, and were building up the guys who decided stay and brought in guys to be a part of something special and try to get this going. But it’s been a crazy whirlwind that we’re trying to settle into now.”

Clark said Walker has played a large role in aiding the staff push their message.

After the Redlands, Calif., native left San Diego State, programs closer to home like Weber State and Eastern Washington recruited him, but Robert Morris was the only school to offer a scholarship.

Walker threw two touchdowns in the final 8:40 to rally the Colonials past Virginia State.

“Based on what he’s told me is he’s enjoying this year more than any other year,” Clark said of Walker. “Jimmy is understanding what we’re trying to get out of him. He understands that the guys are relying on him.”