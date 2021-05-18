Cignetti Promotes Shanahan, Hires Sunseri

There was little lag time between having their offensive coordinator depart and filling the empty spot on the coaching staff.

On Tuesday, James Madison coach Curt Cignetti hired Tino Sunseri as the Dukes’ new quarterbacks coach and promoted wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan to offensive coordinator.

“Mike Shanahan is more than ready to take over an increased role as offensive coordinator,” Cignetti said.

Shanahan steps in for former Dukes offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery, who left last week to take the same job with FBS Buffalo. Shanahan has worked for Cignetti since 2016 when he joined Cignetti’s staff at Indiana University of Pennsylvania before following him to Elon and eventually to JMU.

The connection between Shanahan and Sunseri goes even further back. The two played at Pittsburgh together, with Sunseri starring as the Panthers’ quarterback and Shanahan catching passes from him. During their senior seasons in 2012, Shanahan led Pitt in receiving yards and hauled in six touchdown catches from Sunseri.

“It really is special to be with [Shanahan],” Sunseri said. “I’ve known Shanahan since our junior years of high school dating all the way back. … But Shan was one of those guys, whenever I played and was the starting quarterback and he was the receiver, I always knew he was dependable. He always knew where to be and understood his routes. He was the one of those guys in the clutch I could go to and so whenever we got past playing, we always said we’d like to be able to work together again as college coaches and it’s truly a blessing to be able to join forces.”

In 2009 and 2010 at Pittsburgh, Curt’s brother, Frank Cignetti Jr., was the Panthers’ offensive coordinator and Sunseri’s quarterback coach. During those same years, Curt Cignetti worked with Tino’s dad, Sal Sunseri, on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

For the past two-and-a-half years, Tino Sunseri served as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide, primarily working with quarterbacks.

“He comes from a nationally-respected football family and received glowing recommendations from Alabama,” Cignetti said about Sunseri, who worked closely with former Alabama offensive coordinator and first-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Tino is a tremendous young coach with a really bright and innovative offensive mind,” Sarkisian said. “He comes from a football family, was an accomplished quarterback himself and just loves the game of football. I really enjoyed my time working with him at Alabama and know he’ll do great things for James Madison.”

Said Sunseri: “I’m thankful to Coach Cignetti for allowing me the opportunity to run the quarterback room. I know there’s a great standard of excellence here with a program that’s used to winning and has a tradition of winning.”

Sunseri will get to work with sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson. Later Tuesday, Johnson announced via Twitter he is returning to play out his final season of eligibility with the Dukes this fall.

The promotion for Shanahan and hiring of Sunseri was also part of a larger staff reshuffling Cignetti made Tuesday. Offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski added the title of associate head coach for offense and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman added the title of associate head coach. Assistant Marcus Hall-Oliver was moved from defensive tackles coach to safeties coach, bumping safeties coach Eddie Whitley to coach the rovers.

Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Bryant Haines, cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett, running backs coach John Miller and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Grant Cain all keep those responsibilities.