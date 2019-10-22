HARRISONBURG – The high-level play of Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka certainly is a large part of the positive big-picture results for James Madison’s defense.

Carter and Daka, a pair of senior defensive ends, have combined for 9.5 sacks since the Dukes began conference play last month. But as a team JMU has had an uptick in production, too, notching 17 sacks through four Colonial Athletic Association games compared to only four sacks in the four non-league contests the Dukes played to open the season.

And contributions are coming from all levels of the unit.

“We’ve got some guys playing at a higher level and they’re putting great pressure on the quarterback,” Cignetti said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference. “We’ve been blitzing a little more also and we’re doing a good job in coverage. The last five quarters, we’ve played great defense. We created seven turnovers the last five quarters and we’ve really gotten after the quarterback real good, too, so we’ve got to keep that going.”

This past Saturday in JMU’s win over William & Mary, Carter and Daka each had a sack and Carter tallied a career-high six tackles for loss, but others tackles for loss came from linebackers and safeties, too. The Dukes had 15 tackles for loss in total with spur Wayne Davis, defensive tackle Mike Greene and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey all recording more than one take down behind the line of scrimmage.

The aggressive-style is exactly what Cignetti said he envisioned when he hired Corey Hetherman as JMU defensive coordinator this offseason after Hetherman had held the same job previously at Maine.

“You look last year at Maine and what they did,” Cignetti said. “Number one against the run and number two in [total] sacks. And we had the personnel also to keep that going. I guess I would have to answer the affirmative there, but one day at a time and every day is a new day and we’ve got to continue to get better.”

The statistics are extremely similar between the Black Bears of 2018 and this year’s version of the Dukes.

JMU leads the country in rushing defense (68.3 yards per game allowed) to this point and Maine finished last year as the nation’s top run defense (79.2 yards per game allowed). The Dukes are currently sixth in team tackles for loss (averaging 9.1 per game) and Maine was sixth last year in team tackles for loss (8.4 per game).

“I think we’re just playing better and we were playing teams early on that were getting the ball out of their hands really quick,” Cignetti said. “I thought we were pressuring the quarterback, but the ball was coming out really fast, so we weren’t having a chance to get home.”

*****

- Two JMU players earned weekly awards from the CAA on Monday. Carter was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week for his 10 tackles, six tackles for loss and sack against William & Mary. Dukes junior punt returner D’Angelo Amos was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week for his 125 punt-return yards in the win against the Tribe.

- Cignetti said Amos and the punt-return team was a key to Saturday’s win at William & Mary.

- Saturday’s opponent, Towson, looks the same as the Tigers did last year, Cignetti said. The first-year Dukes coach said Towson quarterback Tom Flacco can run and throw and throw on the run, so JMU must contain him.