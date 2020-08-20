DukesofJMU - Cignetti Adapting To Life Without Fall Football

This is just another adjustment for a college football coach who has spent his career making them.

“We’re kind of right now where we’d normally be at the begining of the spring,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday about resetting the calendar for his football program.

“And I think the teams and programs that do the best job believing and assuming that we’re going to play in the spring,” Cignetti said, “and use this fall committed to preparation for the spring, are going to do the best and get the most out of the spring.”

Cignetti is readying for a fall without a traditional football season.

Earlier this month, JMU made the decision to suspend all of its fall sports, including football, and to pursue a spring schedule like most programs in the FCS are doing while the NCAA, each conference and school figures out how to best operate during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said it’s probably the first time in 40 to 50 years he won’t be involved in games during the fall. Last year was Cignetti’s first at the helm of the Dukes, but he had previous head-coaching stints at Elon and at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and has been in coaching since 1983. He played at West Virginia before that, and grew up in college football since his father, Frank Cignetti Sr., coached at WVU, IUP, Princeton and Pittsburgh starting in the mid-1960s.

The challenge of leading JMU through an undeniably unique circumstance is a bigger one than settling in to coach a different program, making a halftime adjustment to slow an opponent’s rushing attack or adapting to a new recruiting rule, but it’s an adjustment nonetheless.

And Cignetti said as tough as it is for him and his staff not to coach in games, his players not to compete and for fans of the Dukes not to see them in action this coming fall, “it’s time to move on, make the best of it and not dwell on the past.”

Cignetti is already thinking ahead to what the spring could look like and how the months ahead could unfold because he believes the NCAA will hold the FCS postseason then.

He said he’s hoping for and planning for his team to be able to practice this fall like they normally do in the spring.

“We really haven’t been out there with the ball since our last game,” Cignetti said.

JMU took the field in full pads most recently this past Jan. 11, when it lost to North Dakota State in the FCS national championship game in Frisco, Texas. The Dukes’ spring practices were canceled due to the coronavirus and players only returned to Harrisonburg in July for strength and conditioning. Training camp never started since JMU pulled the plug on the season on Aug. 7 – the day practices were slated to begin.