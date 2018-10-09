Official visits have been the gifts that keep on giving for the James Madison men's basketball program this fall. Over the course of three big recruiting weekends on campus, four recruits have pledged their commitments to the Dukes within a couple days of their visit.

Tuesday afternoon Michael Christmas, a three-star small forward from Landstown High School in Virginia Beach, became the latest.

“I'm just glad I'll get to go up there and play basketball,” Christmas said.

Christmas, a 6-6, 220-pound slasher who can score inside and out, had scholarship offers from schools including Rhode Island, VCU and Texas Tech had narrowed his list this month to JMU and Old Dominion before choosing the Dukes.

“It was a lot of fun to visit up there,” Christmas said. “I have a lot of friends who go up there and I got input and hung out with them and I just thought the whole atmosphere was great.”

Christmas becomes the highest rated player of JMU's 2019 recruiting class, which also includes shooting guard Quinn Richey from Georgia, power forward Michael Fowler from North Carolina and shooting guard Julien Wooden from Roanoke.

Christmas and Wooden are teammates on the Virginia-based Team Loaded AAU program and had talked in recent weeks about playing together at JMU. Fowler and Christmas had gotten to know each other on the summer circuit as well.

“He's a really good player,” Fowler said of Christmas. “The more firepower we can get the better.”

Landstown coach Dwight Robinson is a JMU alumnus who played football for the Dukes while JMU head coach Louis Rowe was a standout on the basketball team. He said he envisioned Christmas bringing some of the same skill set that set Rowe apart playing for the Dukes in the 1990s.

“He's pretty explosive,” Robinson said. “He can score from all three levels. He shoots the ball pretty well and he's very well put together. He can bang on the glass as well, could be used as a stretch-four at times. He does a plethora of things.”

The Dukes have put together what will be a roster loaded with underclassmen next season, but will be looking for someone to step up in the absence of All-Colonial Athletic Association senior Stuckey Mosley, and Robinson describes Christmas as a player who has similar attributes.

“He can shoot from three-ball range, his mid-range game is really good and he can put it on the deck and finish with both hands,” Robinson said. “He can be a matchup problem at that level.”