HARRISONBURG — There wasn’t anything easy about Clayton Cheatham’s sophomore season.

This past fall, the James Madison tight end played through pain when he could.

He tore the UCL tendon in his thumb during the Dukes’ win over William & Mary and suffered a fracture in his foot a week later in a victory at Richmond.

“Being hurt, I’m not going to sit here and tell you excuses, but that’s a tough thing,” Cheatham said Tuesday following Madison’s third spring practice. “It was really tough to be here practicing, knowing I’m not fully healthy and still trying to give it a go. I was here all morning, all afternoon getting treatment and then at practice.

“So it was tough, but it made me stronger, better and more mentally tough for sure. I also don’t take being healthy for granted.”

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder said he had surgery on his foot a few days after the contest at Richmond, but had to wait until after the season — one he finished with six catches for 54 yards over 10 games — to get his thumb repaired.

“I was banged up, but I’m 100 percent healthy right now,” Cheatham said. “I’m feeling good with no restrictions.”

And that’s the theme for the Dukes tight ends a week into JMU’s spring — all six players at the position are practicing.

Cheatham and senior Dylan Stapleton, who made eight starts last year after transferring from Division II Slippery Rock, are taking most of the first-team reps. Junior Nick Carlton is at full speed again on the heels of missing parts of the last two seasons with injuries. Former defensive tackle Drew Painter and early enrollee Hunter Bullock are new to the position group and also participating is former Broadway High School quarterback Jesse Layne.

“We talked about that before the season last year,” Cheatham said, “with having some depth at the position and then we had some injuries, so this is the first time we’ve had five, six tight ends on the roster, which seems like a lot, but when you’re out here practicing you need it. Everyone gets reps, so it’s easier on everyone.”

Stapleton led the position group with 19 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown last year, but Cheatham had eight grabs for 137 yards and four scores as a freshman two years ago. Carlton snagged a touchdown grab in JMU’s 2017 season-opening win at FBS East Carolina.

“I think potentially we do,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of having depth at tight end. “We’ve got to prove that we do and everyone has to prove themselves right now and there’s no entitlement. But I’ve been pleased with that group and I think it can be a strength.

“And I think we’re capable of putting multiple tight ends on the field at the same time.”

Cheatham said he and Stapleton have taken on leadership roles among the six players, and that working with new tight ends coach Grant Cain has been positive.

“Learning the new offense, that’s been tough,” Cheatham said. “We’re learning everyday, but that’s what a lot of teams are doing. A lot of teams have new coaching staffs and have to learn new offenses, but it doesn’t mean you don’t have time to focus on the little things still. There’s still an individual period where you can focus on the little things — your insteps, hand placement and stuff like that.”

Cignetti said Cheatham is excelling.

“He’s a little bit of a veteran type of guy with a great attitude and has a great lineage here,” Cignetti said. “Loves the game and loves JMU, and I see him out there working to get better like everyone else.”