HARRISONBURG – James Madison football coach Mike Houston will not be the next head coach at Charlotte.

“Normally, I would not comment on an ongoing search,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement on Friday. “However, in light of recent public comments, I feel it’s important to update our supporters on the status of our interest in Mike Houston.

“This morning we withdrew a contract offer that had been negotiated in good faith with Coach Houston and his representatives. This was based on the fact that last evening, Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities while remaining under consideration here.”

On Wednesday, Houston said him and Hill spoke twice – on Sunday and on Tuesday – and that he was interested in the job that Hill offered him.

Houston never said he accepted the position.

A source told the Daily News-Record on Thursday that East Carolina fired coach Scottie Montgomery as a result of Houston’s offer from Charlotte becoming public. The source said East Carolina was going to wait until Monday, after the Pirates play their season finale, to fire Montgomery, but changed course to target Houston.

“We feel great about our candidate pool and believe this institution, our students, fans and team deserve a head coach that is 100% committed to the Charlotte 49ers,” Hill said.

Charlotte fired former coach Brad Lambert on Nov. 18. Lambert was the only coach in the program’s history and was 22-48 over six seasons at the school.

Montgomery spent three seasons leading the Pirates and finished with a 9-26 mark during that time. One of his losses came to Houston when FCS JMU knocked off FBS ECU, 34-14, in the 2017 season opener.

If Houston would depart JMU, he’d be leaving only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. That deal, which pays Houston $515,311 – with $390,111 base salary and $125,000 coming from private sources – annually runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Houston, a North Carolina native, has $750,000 buyout if he leaves JMU for ECU prior to Jan. 31, 2020.

The Dukes play Saturday at No. 8-seed Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs.