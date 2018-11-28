Brown said at the time he held a partial scholarship offer from Norfolk State and chances to play at Division III Hampden-Sydney or Christopher Newport.

And that’s what happened when JMU reached out to Brown late in his senior year at Trinity Episcopal High School in Richmond.

“I was waiting for my opportunity,” Brown said. “I just knew and said to myself, ‘When I get this opportunity, I’m going to take it and run with it.’”

It didn’t happen for the redshirt sophomore Brown until he stepped in for injured slot receiver Josh Sims during the Dukes’ win in October at Villanova – where Brown recorded eight catches for 72 yards.

Dean, a redshirt freshman, catapulted up the depth chart during August training camp and had a breakout performance in September when he caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns to push JMU past rival Richmond in a blowout.

The Dukes have needed both sure-handed pass-catchers, too, according to coach Mike Houston who said before the season started no one on staff or inside the program knew who could contribute regularly from the position group aside from No. 1 wide receiver Riley Stapleton.

Brown’s 8-yard touchdown reception gave the Dukes a double-digit lead in their first-round playoff victory over Delaware this past Saturday. Dean had key scoring grabs to help JMU earn conference wins over Stony Brook and Rhode Island during the final month of the regular season.

But this season, the pair of receivers has emerged to become two of JMU’s most reliable targets.

“I was really going to go to a D-III school,” Brown said.

“Actually the day I got offered to walk-on at JMU, it was mid-April,” Brown said. “[Former linebackers coach Byron] Thweatt and [current wide receivers coach Drew] Dudzik direct messaged me on Twitter right after I got out of track as I was about to call one of those [D-III] schools and they were like, ‘We have a spot, can you come up for the spring game?’

“But, I don’t think I got into JMU until May 31st, so it was very, very last minute, but I’m happy it happened.”

Dean, unlike Brown, never had to prove to he belonged on the team, but the Winston-Salem, N.C., native, had to show the staff he could play receiver.

Dean said JMU offered him as a cornerback even though Appalachian State, Charlotte, Elon and Western Carolina offered him as a receiver.

“I remember we were in a recruiting meeting and we were like ‘What are we going to do?’” Kirkpatrick said. “And you can’t turn an athlete down like that because he’s got more than one thing going for him.

“He’ll either be good enough and he’ll learn to catch the ball once he gets in a system like this and gets to catch more balls, or at worst he’ll go play defensive back.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder used his redshirt season to polish his skills at receiver and make it clear to Houston, Kirkpatrick and the staff that he was better off on offense.

“In high school I played both,” Dean said. “I wanted to play receiver, but I liked James Madison so much that I was willing to play corner. Then once I got here, I was going to play corner and show them I’m a good receiver, too, and try to play both.

“I wanted to show them I have good hand-eye coordination and good ball skills, and just try to jump to the other side of the ball and do both.”

Kirkpatrick said the debate about where Dean should play continued among coaches from the time they spent recruiting Dean into last season. The current receiver nearly had his redshirt pulled at different times in 2017 to replenish depth on offense and defense.

“That was kind of the deal last year,” Kirkpatrick said. “We kept getting him ready and he just wasn’t ready. Each week we had him ready and if somebody had gotten hurt, which we had a lot of injuries last year, he was just one injury away from going in. And there was some talk going into the open date last year because we had some guys injured on defense that he maybe could go over and play [defensive back] right now, and we almost did that.

“But I don’t think that’s what he wanted to do and really not what I wanted, but you’ve got to be a team player in that situation. But he’s worked really, really hard on his ball skills and catching the ball. He’s spent a lot of extra time this summer and it’s starting to pay off for him.”

Dean is JMU’s second-leading receiver with 43 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns entering Saturday’s second round FCS playoff contest at Colgate.

As for Brown, who’s now on partial scholarship with the Dukes, his solid spring served as a catalyst to his newfound success. Brown said when quarterback Ben DiNucci arrived from Pittsburgh, he introduced himself. The two have a mutual friend, Rimoni Dorsey, who plays at Pitt and is a Trinity Episcopal grad.

“It was all good from there,” Brown said. “During the spring, Ben threw a lot to me because both of us ran with the twos, so I think that propelled it for when we both ended up starting in the fall. I really think that helped out a lot.”

DiNucci said Brown’s preparation during the week makes a difference on Saturdays.

“The biggest thing for me and him is that extra time at practice,” DiNucci said. “A lot of times that stuff goes unseen, but he does a great job of asking questions, how to run routes and certain stuff like that. He’s playing really well right now and we’re going to need him to keep doing that down the stretch.”

Dean said he’s just happy him and Brown have found important roles with the team.

“Last year, we wanted to play,” Dean said. “But we didn’t get to play, so they trained us and now we get to play, but we talk to each other on the field, work hard together and we’ve been through everything.”