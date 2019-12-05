James Madison senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 18, 2020, the all-star game announced via Twitter late Tuesday night.

The contest will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Carter racked up 53 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 10 quarterback hurries during the regular season for the Dukes. Last week, he was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year by the conference and was tabbed as a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award by STATS FCS.

Carter’s appearance will mark the second straight year JMU is represented in an all-star event. Last January, former Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland participated in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl prior to being selected by the Washington Redskins in April’s NFL Draft.

Two JMU products have played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before. Former offensive lineman Josh Wells and former linebacker Stephon Robertson both played in the 2013 edition of the game.