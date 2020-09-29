DukesofJMU - Carter To Ink With Colts

It didn’t take former James Madison standout Ron’Dell Carter long to find a new pro home.

On Tuesday, Carter’s agent Adam Seifer confirmed to the Daily News-Record that the defensive end plans to sign with the Indianapolis Colts and join the franchise’s 53-man roster as long as Carter passes coronavirus protocols.

Up until Tuesday, Carter was a protected member of the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad. Each week, NFL clubs can protect up to four practice squad players and they had done so with Carter throughout the first three weeks of the season.

Dallas initially inked Carter as an undrafted free agent in April, shortly following the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

At JMU, Carter was an FCS All-American and the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Throughout his three seasons with the program, he tallied 152 tackles, 48 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks. He was a two-time team captain for the Dukes.

Indianapolis is 2-1 and plays Sunday at Chicago at 1 p.m.