HARRISONBURG — All Ron’Dell Carter had to do was look around.

The defensive end knew James Madison’s football team differed from when he first arrived on campus last summer and that the squad he played a role on en route to a Colonial Athletic Association title and a national championship game appearance this past fall had changed.

“We lost three starters on the D-Line,” Carter said. “We lost two All-American safeties, an All-American tackle and an All-American quarterback.

“We lost a lot of leaders on this defense and a lot of leaders on the team as a whole. I had come to the realization of, ‘Who else is going to do it?’”

If JMU learned anything during its five weeks of spring practice, it’s that Carter unequivocally desires to command and guide a younger Dukes defense.

He wants to be the leader.

“I do,” Carter said when asked directly.

The junior, who transferred from Rutgers last May, hasn’t been at JMU for a full year yet, but emerged as the team’s most consistent performer over 15 practices.

He suited up every day in March and April, earning repeated praise from his peers and the staff, including after this past Saturday’s spring game when coach Mike Houston said, “Ron’Dell Carter has had an incredible spring and we’ve had a hard time blocking him.”

Houston also said, “The biggest bright spot of the spring has been the performance of the defensive line.”

The player to lead that position group was Carter — the first of the bunch in stretching lines, the first to take a rep during individual drills and, of course, taking every snap he could with the first-team defense.

Carter and Houston said they’ve had conversations about Carter reaching the next step of his career.

“I’ve made it a huge goal for myself to be the leader of the defense,” Carter said. “And I think I’m ready to do that.

“I’ve definitely put the work in and will continue to put the work in to lead by example so that the guys will trust me and count on me for the right, wrong or indifferent; and that’s if we’re up by 15 with two minutes left or down by three with two minutes left. It doesn’t matter. I’m going to continue to work hard for this defense and I want the guys to know that.

“I’ll continue to do that with my play because talk is cheap, but as long as they know when they see me out there playing with how passionate I am about it and how passionate I am about them, they’ll know that I’m ready to lead the defense.”

Earlier this spring, junior defensive end John Daka said Carter helped him improve.

“I know me and Ron’Dell, we compete every day,” Daka said. “That’s my man right there.

“And if we mess up, we can say to each other, ‘C’mon bro, let’s go again.’ But me and him, we do the same drills together and if it’s a one-on-one drill we go at it. And then when we’re on the field together, we bring each other up a lot.”

Carter, a Baltimore native, plans to keep his attitude similar in the summer to what it was throughout the spring.

The team has the rest of the semester to focus on academic finals before getting reacquainted with strength coach John Williams come May, June and July leading into August training camp.

“Hopefully everyone will get their minds ready for that,” Carter said. “[Williams] is going to push us this summer. I know he is, especially off of what we did last season. I just know he’ll push us that extra mile this year.

“So we have to keep putting extra work in to keep getting better. There’s got to be a lot more field work, a lot of drills over the summer and stay in the playbook. That’ll be big for us.”