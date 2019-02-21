HARRISONBURG — Robert Carter Jr. isn’t trying to change his role now.

Not a month before the most important audition of his football career.

“Special teams have always been my forte,” the former James Madison special-teamer said. “That’s how I helped JMU get to national championships consecutively and make the playoffs, and go on one of the biggest runs in JMU history. So, honestly, I just know with my speed, my elusiveness and just me being able to be who I am, that’s where I fit in at the next level.”

An All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team choice as a specialist this past season, Carter is prepping for the Dukes’ pro day on March 26. He said he’s working out in Harrisonburg with fellow outgoing senior teammates — defensive end Darrious Carter, wide receiver David Eldridge and running backs Cardon Johnson and Trai Sharp.

Those four all made impacts for Madison at their respective positions, but Carter did it in a variety of ways on the punt, kickoff, punt return and kickoff return teams.

He had a tackle on a kickoff in the FargoDome that stuck North Dakota State’s Bruce Anderson at his own 16-yard line during the Dukes’ win over the Bison in the 2016 FCS national semifinal. Carter also had a knack for finding the ball when he sprinted to cover punts. It showed when he downed a Harry O’Kelly punt at the 1-yard line this past fall in a narrow victory against Stony Brook.

And on the biggest stage when JMU took the FCS crown over Youngstown State to cap the 2016 campaign, it was Carter's recovery of a blocked punt that setup the Dukes’ first touchdown of the game.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of people who saw my potential at the next level,” Carter said. “And that’s me being where I was in college, possibly, as where I would fit in and make the most of it. So that’s what I’m shooting for. I definitely have higher goals, but honestly, special teams are my bread and butter and that’s what I do day in and day out.”

What makes Carter an elite special-teamer is the darting track speed he possesses and uses to record the tackle before the return man sees him coming.

Before he transferred to JMU, the Baltimore native spent his freshman year at Florida A&M on the track and field team after he was the 2014 Gatorade Maryland Track Athlete of the Year during his senior year at Long Reach High School. He won state titles in the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.

Now, while training for pro day with his teammates and Dukes assistant strength coach Mike Morris, Carter said he feels like he’s becoming a track athlete all over again.

“It’s a lot of speed and endurance stuff,” he said. “Like today we did an acceleration into a full sprint and then a deceleration. But it’s a lot of strength I haven’t really used in the past couple of years in places that are going to get me to my top speed to try to get that 40 where I want it.”

Carter said he knows his 40-yard dash is more crucial as primarily a special teams player in the evaluation process.

No NFL scout will take the time to make a case for a gunner that’s even just a step slow.

“What I’m shooting for is the high 4.3 [seconds] area,” Carter said. “And definitely not anything slower than a 4.4. Anything like that I’d be a little disappointed.

“My fastest in high school, and I only ran it one or two times, was a 4.5. But I’m working on little things and precision with my arms and legs. My start is something big I’ve been working on since day 1 when we started, and that’s basically the little things that’ll get my time down to that high 4.3 that I want.”

Carter said him and the four others working out at JMU are training five days a week and doing on-field work on the sixth day.

“We’re doing a lot of agility stuff, broad jump, vertical stuff and doing a lot of stuff with bands,” he said. “It’s a lot, but we’ve hit the field pretty hard to do speed and endurance workouts. It’s pushing us for that next big interview that we’ve got coming up in March.”