DukesofJMU - CAA Spring Slate Gives JMU Three League Foes

Get ready to see plenty of the same Colonial Athletic Association foes.

On Tuesday, the conference released its spring football schedule and it matches James Madison in home-and-home conference contests with Elon, Richmond and William & Mary as a result of the league splitting into two divisions based on geography.

The CAA’s south division features the Dukes, Phoenix, Spiders and Tribe while the north has the seven other league members competing this spring – Albany, Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. Those in the north division will play one game against every opponent inside that division in order for all CAA programs to play a six-game conference schedule.

CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said after Towson opted out of the spring season last week, conference members maintained the desire to break into divisions to play the six-game slate over seven weeks even though there were an odd number of teams to work with.

“We wanted to maintain some type of level of fairness within the division structure and who your champion is going to be,” he said. “We didn’t want to have crossover games between divisions because it defeats the purpose of having divisions and wanting to maintain the health and safety around the travel issue.”

JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said that’s when the CAA pulled Delaware up from the south division into the north, and how the league was separated into a four-team south division and a seven-team north division.

“We realize that it’s such a challenging and sometimes awkward year,” Bourne said, “with regard to how you set up your opponents that we were going to have to do some unique things. I don’t think anyone in the southern division is particularly fond of playing two games against a common opponent, but it’s a way to make the schedule work and for us to offer a viable experience to the young men in our program.”

Said D’Antonio: “It’s fair within the divisions. And I’d hasten to tell you that nothing is going to be 100 percent perfect during this COVID time. This is not perfect, but we really feel as though that through this unique divisional format, we were able to provide a fair and competitive conference schedule.”

JMU’s CAA opener will be played on March 6 at Elon. The Dukes also wrap up their regular-season slate at home against the Phoenix on April 10 before their bye week the following Saturday.

Games against William & Mary are set for March 13 in Harrisonburg and March 27 in Williamsburg. JMU and Richmond will meet on March 20 at Bridgeforth Stadium and on April 3 at Robins Stadium.

“I think it is a great schedule,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said in a statement. “How often do you get to play six rivalry games in one year? Our players will be excited to play.”

The Dukes additionally are slated to play two non-conference contests at home as the Daily News-Record previously reported, beginning their season against Morehead State on Feb. 20 and playing in Week 2 against Robert Morris on Feb. 27.

Bourne said two non-league games could boost the program’s résumé when it comes time for the FCS postseason.

In the spring, the FCS postseason will feature 16 participants with 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large choices instead of the usual 24 participants with 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large choices. Those teams who don’t win their league’s automatic bid will likely have to finish with seven or eight victories to get into the tournament as an at-large.

“It’s critically important,” Bourne said. “Our focus every year is to put this team and our program in a position where we’re in postseason play, hopefully get to make a run at that championship in Frisco. That’s where this brand has grown over the years and we very much want to make sure we keep it there going forward.”

Bourne and JMU assistant athletic director for communication Kevin Warner said the school’s goal is to find a television partner to air its regular-season home games. If games can’t be shown on television, the CAA’s digital deal with FloSports is still intact.

“As we’ve always been, we’re looking at the viability of a linear broadcast,” Bourne said. “We feel like that’s a very important element to our constituency base. Maybe there’s no other year more important for that than this year, given the fact that we have limitations on the number of individuals that can be in our stadium and in our venues. We want to make sure we keep the lens open and look at all of our options, and then bottom line look at what we can afford, because that’s what it’s all going to boil down to.”

Warner said JMU has started conversations with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington, but that those talks could take time because the Dukes are lower on the pecking order than the professional teams those networks cover daily and neither Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association nor National Hockey League have yet to announce start times or schedule plans for their 2020-21 seasons.

JMU’s schedule is as followed:

Feb. 20 - vs. Morehead State

Feb. 27 - vs. Robert Morris

March 6 - at Elon

March 13 - vs. William & Mary

March 20 - vs. Richmond

March 27 - at William & Mary

April 3 - at Richmond

April 10 - vs. Elon

April 17 - BYE