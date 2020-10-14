DukesofJMU - CAA Releases League Hoops Schedules

RICHMOND – Once league play begins, they’ll see the same opponent consecutively.

On Wednesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced it’s men’s and women’s basketball format and schedules for the upcoming season.

The James Madison women’s program will play the first CAA basketball game of the campaign when it hosts Towson on New Year’s Day at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, and the men’s team open its conference slate on Jan. 2 at Towson.

All CAA men’s teams and women’s teams are scheduled to play 18 league games.

The change comes in the format of how the schedule is constructed. Instead of the usual home-and-home, teams will play against the same foe in the same venue on back-to-back days – mostly Saturdays and Sundays. The lone exception is the home-and-home each school has with its regular travel partner. JMU's travel partner is Towson.

“There are a number of protocols and challenges that still need to be met to make sure that games can be conducted in a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a press release. “Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are excited about the possibility of having our student-athletes back on the court.”

The league has not held any competition in any sport since the coronavirus shuttered the college sports world this past March.

Here’s a look at CAA schedule for the JMU men:

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Towson

Monday, Jan. 4 – vs. Towson

Saturday, Jan. 9 – at UNC Wilmington

Sunday, Jan. 10 – at UNC Wilmington

Saturday, Jan. 16 – vs. Elon

Sunday, Jan. 17 – vs. Elon

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Northeastern

Sunday, Jan. 24 – at Northeastern

Saturday, Jan. 30 – vs. Charleston

Sunday, Jan. 31 – vs. Charleston

Saturday, Feb. 6 – at William & Mary

Sunday, Feb. 7 – at William & Mary

Saturday, Feb. 13 – vs. Hofstra

Sunday, Feb. 14 – vs. Hofstra

Saturday, Feb. 20 – at Delaware

Sunday, Feb. 21 – at Delaware

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Drexel

Sunday, Feb. 28 – vs. Drexel

And for the JMU women:

Friday, Jan. 1 – vs. Towson

Sunday, Jan. 3 – at Towson

Saturday, Jan. 9 – vs. UNC Wilmington

Sunday, Jan. 10 – vs. UNC Wilmington

Saturday, Jan. 16 – at Elon

Sunday, Jan. 17 – at Elon

Saturday, Jan. 23 – vs. Northeastern

Sunday, Jan. 24 – vs. Northeastern

Saturday, Jan. 30 – at Charleston

Sunday, Jan. 31 – at Charleston

Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. William & Mary

Sunday, Feb. 7 – vs. William & Mary

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Hofstra

Sunday, Feb. 14 – at Hofstra

Saturday, Feb. 20 – vs. Delaware

Sunday, Feb. 21 – vs. Delaware

Saturday, Feb. 27 – at Drexel

Sunday, Feb. 28 – at Drexel