HARRISONBURG — James Madison coach Louis Rowe put it simply when describing the challenge teams across the Colonial Athletic Association face week in and week out.

“Every team has a guy,” Rowe said. “Some teams have a couple.”

Rowe went on to list some of those “guys” — the standout players who can take over a game with their scoring. Towson’s Brian Fobbs went off for 29 Saturday against the Dukes and Rowe is particularly wary of Drexel’s Troy Harper, who scored 22 in their first meeting and comes in with the Dragons for today's game at the Convocation Center.

The Dukes coach also includes his own senior, Stuckey Mosley, in that group. Mosley leads JMU at 17.4 points per game, and scored 14 in the first half at Towson. But the Tigers showed what can happen when the opposition makes adjustments and the rest of the JMU roster isn’t prepared to shoulder more of the scoring load. Towson held Mosley scoreless in the second half and rallied from a nine-point deficit to win.

“Stuckey started out in a rhythm and they took him out of it,” Rowe said. “It goes to Towson and the way they defended our guys, but we have to understand what we are asking of certain guys. That’s been the biggest challenge, Stuckey starts a game off really well, but we are relying really heavy on sophomores and a freshman point guard.”

Sophomores Matt Lewis (15.7 points per game) and Darius Banks (12.9) have taken on most of the scoring load outside Mosley, with Lewis the most consistent. But while today's opponent, Drexel, has five players averaging double figures, the Dukes haven’t much of a place to turn if any of those three are having an off night.

“Stuckey has a heavy burden,” Rowe said. “We have to find way to manage minutes and get guys good shots and really stay in the offensive flow. Because we do get really stagnant.”

Tribe's Big Guy

With Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman putting up huge scoring numbers and UNC Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok once again among the nation’s leading rebounders, it’s been easy to forget William & Mary’s Nathan Knight is having a season that in many years would make him a shoo-in for CAA Player of the Year.

Knight, recently named a finalist for the Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center, is averaging 20 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two blocks per game. And while the Tribe has struggled a bit, falling to 9-16 and 5-8 in conference play after back-to-back losses last week, the junior from Syracuse, N.Y., is certainly having a season to remember.

“He’s had a great career and great year for us,” W&M coach Tony Shaver said. “I’m happy for him. Happy for his growth and the newfound leadership he’s given our team this year. I love the fact he’s becoming a leader on our ballclub, something we really need.”

Knight is coming off one of the best statistical games of his career, scoring 39 points and grabbing 14 rebounds at Hofstra, but was overshadowed somewhat by Wright-Foreman, who scored 48 to lead the Pride to victory.

Beginning to Gel

College of Charleston added to an already impressive roster at mid season with point guard Marquise Pointer returning from injury and forward Sam Miller becoming eligible after transferring from Dayton.

But simply adding good players didn’t mean good results for the Cougars, who lost four of five games after a 10-2 start.

“We played the first 13 games without them and everything was going well,” Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “We took a step back. They are talented players, but we took a step back in chemistry and our rotation. We weren’t the same team, but I hope guys have started to adapt to new roles.”

Charleston seemingly found a balance with new players in the lineup and has since improved to 20-6 and 9-4 in the CAA after six straight wins. Saturday, in an 86-84 victory at Drexel, Pointer scored a season-high 13 points while Miller added 11 and four rebounds off the bench.

That sets up a couple of the biggest conference games of the season with first-place Hofstra visiting Charleston on Thursday and second place Northeastern at TD Arena for a Saturday contest.