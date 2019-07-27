HARRISONBURG — The path to playing time is there for Brandon Polk.

Of the three FBS transfer additions James Madison made this summer, Polk is the one with the best shot to see game action immediately.

“Brandon Polk has played a lot of football,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “He started 16 games at Penn State. He has the ability to come in and make an impact right away.”

The Nittany Lions used Polk in the slot, out wide, to carry the football and to return kicks. He had four receiving touchdowns and a rushing score during his time in State College, Pa.

“I’m excited to see what he can do,” Cignetti said. “And what he can add to our offense in terms of explosive plays.”

Polk, a graduate transfer with only one year of eligibility to play out with the Dukes, also provides JMU with experience early in the season when the program will be without its top wide receiver Riley Stapleton, who is suspended for the first three games of the year.

As for West Virginia transfer wide receiver Dillon Spalding and Temple transfer defensive end Antonio Colclough, neither has taken any game reps in their careers. Spalding suffered a season-ending ankle injury in his only August training camp with the Mountaineers last year and both players were redshirted in their freshman years at their respective past schools. Though, Spalding went through spring practice at West Virginia and hauled in a touchdown catch during the team’s spring game this past April.

“I’m anxious to see how Dillon Spalding and Antonio Colclough compete,” Cignetti said.

JMU fifth-year senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said all three imports have meshed well with the rest of the roster during summer drills.

“We do team workouts in the evening twice a week with seven-on-seven and they’ve been coming on well,” Robinson said. “They’ve been learning the offense and we’ve really taken them into the family, so everything is going well.”