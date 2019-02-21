HARRISONBURG — UNC Wilmington coach C.B. McGrath knows point guards.

The second-year Seahawks coach played the position and has been around some of the best as a player and a coach. That includes some of the rare ones who entered college with the ability and maturity to run the show as a freshman.

So McGrath, who has seen one-time freshman starters turned NBA point guards such as Jacque Vaughn and Ty Lawson up close, has noticed multiple first-year Colonial Athletic Association players handling the duties well.

UNCW’s Kai Toews leads the CAA at 7.9 assists per game while Drexel freshman Camren Wynter is second in the league at 5.3 assists a contest. James Madison’s Deshon Parker is tied for 10th in the CAA at 3.0 assists per game, but is second in the conference and leads all freshmen with a 2.6-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

“Everybody’s role is a little different with their team,” McGrath said. “Whether they have to score a little more or be the solid guy out there. For us, we need Kai Toews to create shots for our team and obviously he’s done a better job scoring. But the other guys in the league have done a really nice job and have guys around them who can score. It’s a difficult position and we expect a lot out of ours because he also calls the defensive stuff.”

Wynter is averaging 10.5 points for Drexel while Toews is putting up 8.7 points per game for UNCW. Parker averages just 5.4 points, but has seen his numbers go up since the start of conference play. Against CAA teams, the JMU frosh is averaging seven points and 3.6 assists.

The coaches for all three have been more than pleased with what their point guards have been able to do their first season and have quite a bit of excitement for the years to come.

“I can’t necessarily speak to the other guys as much,” Drexel coach Zach Spiker said. “But Cam has got a really, really mature head on his shoulders. Not only on game days, but everyday in practice. His willingness to get better and learn is consistent and when you are consistent you are dependable. When you are dependable, you earn the trust of the coaching staff and we’ve put him in more situations.”

Grant’s Boom

For much of the season it seemed a foregone conclusion Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman would win the CAA Player of the Year Award, and while Wright-Foreman remains the favorite, it might be time to start considering College of Charleston’s Grant Riller as serious challenger.

Riller is second in the conference in scoring at 22.4 points per game and he’s doing it on a remarkable for a guard 54.2 percent shooting. Riller is the biggest reason the Cougars have rebounded from a mid-season slump to move within a half game of Northeastern for the No. 2 seed in the CAA Tournament.

Last week, Riller scored a total of 76 points in a two-game split with the Huskies and Hofstra. In that Hofstra game, in front of more than a dozen NBA scouts, Riller went off for 43 points on just 25 field goal attempts.

“He had a really good week,” Charleston coach Earl Grant said. “Actually, he’s had a really good month. He’s making some tough shots, but for the most part taking good shots. He’s playing with a lot of confidence and I’m really happy for him. Hopefully, he can continue to build on it as we come down the stretch.”

Surprising Tigers

Towson came into the season picked to finish last in the CAA, but despite a big roster turnover in the offseason, the Tigers have exceeded expectations.

Towson enters the final two weeks of the regular season tied for fifth in the league with William & Mary. Among the newcomers who have helped the Tigers get into the top half of the conference is JUCO transfer Brian Fobbs, who is averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game.

“We’ve been making some strides,” Towson coach Pat Skerry said. “We try to preach to our guys about our best basketball being ahead of us. It’s been a funny year, we haven’t won as much as we are used to, but with so many new guys, we’re starting to figure out what it takes to win in this league.”