HARRISONBURG – Coming off a tough Thanksgiving road trip to suburban Detroit for the Men Against Breast Cancer Hoops Challenge, in which James Madison dropped two of three games, a bright spot for the Dukes has been the consistent production of sophomore power forward Zach Jacobs.

Coming off the bench, but earning major minutes as Dukes’ senior Develle Phillips has worked his way back into the rotation after suffering an injury to his right index finger, Jacobs has stepped up for JMU in key ways.

After being held out of the season opener because he unknowingly participated in a summer league event without NCAA approval, Jacobs has found a groove on the floor for the Dukes, particularly as a rebounder. Since producing just one rebound and zero points in his season debut at East Carolina, Jacobs has been a solid contributor on both ends, averaging 7.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

He also has a team-high nine blocked shots in seven games.

“Zach Jacobs was a guy I knew was going to take a step this year,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “He has worked really, really hard and he has always been a guy who is more physical than he is given credit for. And a guy who is always around loose balls and rebounds.”

Jacobs recently had two of his best games as a Duke, putting up 12 points and 18 rebounds in an overtime loss to The Citadel, then 14 points and eight rebounds in the Hoops Challenge opener against Oakland.

BLUE HENS FLYING

Delaware, which has played its entire season without last year’s CAA Rookie of the Year Ryan Allen, has been one of the bigger surprises in the conference. The Blue Hens, who took Maryland to the wire in their season opener, are now 5-2 with a victory against a solid Louisiana Tech team Monday night.

“We had four guys in double figures and really good balance on the offensive end,” UD coach Martin Ingelsby said. “That's a heck of a win for our basketball team."

Eric Carter, a 6-9 power forward who was preseason honorable mention All-CAA, has come up huge for Delaware, averaging 18.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.

The Blue Hens expect to have Allen back by the middle of the December, potentially gearing up for a run at the CAA title.

TOUGH LUCK AT NORTHEASTERN

The preseason favorites to win the CAA, Northeastern Huskies, have already picked up solid non-conference victories against Harvard and Alabama this season, but will face a tougher road the next couple of months as injuries continue to pile up.

Vasa Pusica, a preseason all-conference pick, suffered a slight fracture in his left wrist during that Alabama win last week and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The Huskies have already played most of the season without Shawn Occeus and Max Boursiquot, both starters last season. Occeus was the 2017-18 CAA Defensive Player of the Year. The Huskies are off to a 2-4 start against a tough schedule and still have road games at Bucknell, Syracuse and Vermont on the slate before CAA play begins.