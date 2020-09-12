DukesofJMU - CAA Mulling League Title Game For Spring

To cap its spring football season, the Colonial Athletic Association is considering holding a conference championship game, the Daily News-Record has learned.

Under one scenario being considered, the CAA — a 12-team conference — would split into two divisions and the division winners would meet in the title bout. The winner of the championship game would earn the league’s automatic qualifying berth into the FCS postseason.

“In a league like ours you’re not going to play a full complement of conference games [in the spring],” James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “So in order to make it feasible with regard to playing close or fairly close regionally to where you are, it’s probably going to divide the north and the south. It’s something that’s been talked about.”

Bourne said no decisions have been made yet, but that the CAA has multiple scheduling models it could implement once the NCAA’s Division I Council approves the postseason format proposed by the FCS Championship Committee and backed by the Division I Football Oversight Committee.

The FCS Championship Committee recommended the FCS playoffs — using a field of 10 automatic-qualifying teams and six at-large choices — be conducted from April 18 through May 15.

The Division I Council is expected to review the proposal on Wednesday.

“Once we have that [postseason] schedule in place that will allow conferences to determine and make some final decisions as to what their ultimate schedule is going to look like,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record. “How many regular-season games are you going to play? Are you going to have an alternative scheduling model? Are you going to look to potentially play a championship game? All of those things I think are on the table for discussion.”

A league championship game would eliminate any awkwardness or need for tiebreakers in regard to crowning an automatic qualifier in an abbreviated spring season when fewer at-large berths will be awarded and the possibility of two league members finishing with the same record atop the standings could be greater since it’s likely fewer conference games would be played.

Assuming the Division I Council approves the spring playoff the FCS Championship Committee proposed, there will be eight less at-large berths available than in a normal year.

Dividing the league in two and holding a CAA championship game ensures at least whatever programs meet in that title bout would’ve played against every other program in their own division.

“When you’re not playing that many of your peer institutions how do you truly determine an [automatic qualifier] without playing a [championship] game?” Bourne said. “That’s where we are currently.”

In three of the last four years, JMU won the league and earned the CAA’s automatic bid into the postseason. In those three years, the Dukes won the league outright and advanced through the playoffs to the FCS championship game.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he’d be in favor of the CAA holding a championship game this spring.