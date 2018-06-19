HARRISONBURG — The Colonial Athletic Association is officially headed to the nation’s capital.

The conference announced Monday it will host its men’s basketball tournament at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington for three years beginning in 2020. The move was unanimously approved by the athletics directors of the 10 member schools during the conference meetings last month.

The 2019 CAA Tournament will be back at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C., for the final year of that three-year deal.

“The Entertainment & Sports Arena is a great location for James Madison in relation to our fans with a significant percentage of our alumni living in the Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia areas, plus many more nearby in Maryland and Richmond,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement. “For the CAA, D.C. is a central point in the league with half of the schools to the south and half to the north and reasonable travel options to accommodate each institution and its fan base. Add the opportunity to play in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility and it made a lot of sense for the conference to pursue this opportunity.”

The Entertainment and Sports Arena, which will host the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the G-League’s Capital City Go-Go, an affiliate of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, is slated to open this fall and seats 4,200 fans.

The move brings the CAA’s premier event back to a central location within the conference’s footprint. Six of the 10 member schools are located within 250 miles and the conference reports more than 400,000 alums from CAA schools live within 100 miles of the city.

James Madison coach Louis Rowe said playing the conference tournament closer to Harrisonburg should give the Dukes an added lift from the increased fan support.

“I always think about the fans,” Rowe said Sunday in a phone interview. “I tell people all the time, I’m a fan first as an alum and a former player, so the fans matter. [The move] is great for our fanbase and it’s great for our players to feel that support. It’s always been a strength of JMU is that support from our fans.

“The opportunity for more JMU fans to be there is not something that makes me upset.”

The CAA Tournament was held in Richmond from 1990-2013, then moved to Baltimore for three seasons. The league then made the decision to bring the tournament to North Charleston, S.C., the southern-most point in the league’s footprint once College of Charleston joined the conference in 2013, for three years beginning in 2017.

The event has drawn an average of 21,594 fans for the four-day event in its first two years in South Carolina, potentially buoyed by the College of Charleston advancing to the title game both years. CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said the league enjoyed its experience in North Charleston, but the decided it was best to move the tournament to a more central location.

“The Conference’s Board of Directors made this decision simply because they felt the venue in Washington, D.C. provides the CAA an opportunity to showcase its men’s basketball championship at a new facility in our nation’s capital that is centrally located within the Conference’s footprint,” D’Antonio said in the release.

Rowe said he is hoping the smaller venue will create some more electricity around the tournament. He said there was a great atmosphere in North Charleston, but that he believes it could be elevated with the move to Washington.

“The venue is exciting and it should give us the atmosphere we wanted and give us some better fan support,” Rowe said. “We’re playing for a bid so its’s always excitement around it, but [the move] gives some extra life to the tournament.”