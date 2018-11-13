HARRISONBURG — Nothing is decided yet.

No Colonial Athletic Association team has clinched a playoff berth to this point, but six squads are in position to do so depending on what happens Saturday.

“How exciting is it that you get to the last week of the regular season and there are so many games that mean so much?” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference.

The Division I Football Championship Committee will unveil the 24-team national postseason field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday during a televised selection show on ESPNU. That bracket could include all six or only some of the CAA teams with a chance to continue the season.

In each of the last four years, the CAA has put four teams into the playoffs. The last time the league earned five bids was in 2011.

Maine, Delaware, James Madison, Stony Brook and Towson all are 7-3 overall, but eight wins traditionally is the number that solidifies an at-large berth. All five teams, plus Elon, are ranked in both major polls this week.

“This league should have as many teams as we can get in,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said. “I see it happen in Division I basketball all the time where certain leagues get a ton of teams in just because of how strong that specific league is, and I think there’s no difference with this league.”

The Black Bears, who hold a 6-1 CAA record and are a game ahead of Delaware, JMU, Stony Brook and Towson in the standings, can clinch the conference title outright to earn the league’s automatic qualifying bid with a home win over Elon Saturday. An Elon victory would push the Phoenix to seven victories and since the final day of action has JMU at Towson, Delaware hosting Villanova and Stony Brook traveling to Albany, at least one nationally ranked CAA team could finish with seven wins.

All six coaches on the cusp of reaching the postseason agreed the playoff committee must consider the strength of the league.

“There’s not another league like this in the country,” said JMU coach Mike Houston, who has led the Dukes to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. “Every single week you’re going to see a playoff-caliber football team. You look at New Hampshire and they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, but they’re as good as anybody in this league.

“Top to bottom there are very few teams across the country, and I don’t care what anybody thinks, that you can take and sit in this league and they’d be able to withstand the week in, week out tests that all the [CAA] teams see.”