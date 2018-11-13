CAA Could Get Six Into FCS Playoffs
HARRISONBURG — Nothing is decided yet.
No Colonial Athletic Association team has clinched a playoff berth to this point, but six squads are in position to do so depending on what happens Saturday.
“How exciting is it that you get to the last week of the regular season and there are so many games that mean so much?” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference.
The Division I Football Championship Committee will unveil the 24-team national postseason field at 12:30 p.m. Sunday during a televised selection show on ESPNU. That bracket could include all six or only some of the CAA teams with a chance to continue the season.
In each of the last four years, the CAA has put four teams into the playoffs. The last time the league earned five bids was in 2011.
Maine, Delaware, James Madison, Stony Brook and Towson all are 7-3 overall, but eight wins traditionally is the number that solidifies an at-large berth. All five teams, plus Elon, are ranked in both major polls this week.
“This league should have as many teams as we can get in,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said. “I see it happen in Division I basketball all the time where certain leagues get a ton of teams in just because of how strong that specific league is, and I think there’s no difference with this league.”
The Black Bears, who hold a 6-1 CAA record and are a game ahead of Delaware, JMU, Stony Brook and Towson in the standings, can clinch the conference title outright to earn the league’s automatic qualifying bid with a home win over Elon Saturday. An Elon victory would push the Phoenix to seven victories and since the final day of action has JMU at Towson, Delaware hosting Villanova and Stony Brook traveling to Albany, at least one nationally ranked CAA team could finish with seven wins.
All six coaches on the cusp of reaching the postseason agreed the playoff committee must consider the strength of the league.
“There’s not another league like this in the country,” said JMU coach Mike Houston, who has led the Dukes to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. “Every single week you’re going to see a playoff-caliber football team. You look at New Hampshire and they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, but they’re as good as anybody in this league.
“Top to bottom there are very few teams across the country, and I don’t care what anybody thinks, that you can take and sit in this league and they’d be able to withstand the week in, week out tests that all the [CAA] teams see.”
Delaware was one of two CAA teams, along with New Hampshire, to finish 7-4 overall in 2017. The Blue Hens didn’t earn a postseason bid, but the Wildcats did. If Delaware doesn’t beat rival Villanova this weekend, coach Danny Rocco and his team will be in the same position they were in a year ago when the bracket was released.
“There’s going to be multiple bids offered to CAA schools,” Rocco said. “And as a coach in this league, I think that there’s a lot of very deserving teams. I think that any 7-4 team in this league deserves serious consideration.
“I don’t really study the pool that’s out there, but really, when it comes to the playoffs it’s really what it is. What is your body of work, your résumé, your quality wins and what’s the pool look like?”
All six of the CAA teams in contention have victories over each other.
Maine has a win at Towson; Delaware notched wins over Elon and Towson; JMU beat Stony Brook; Stony Brook beat Delaware; Towson won at Elon and Elon picked up a win at JMU.
“The crucible of the CAA will either kill you or it’ll make you damn near a champion,” Ambrose said. “And there’s really no in-between. It’s be successful or die, and there’s no gray area.
“It’s really, really difficult and there are great players and great coaches, and I would challenge anyone to give up a year in their league and come hang out in ours and see how well they do.
“So how well should we be represented? If you take politics out of it and you’re just going to take the top 24 teams in the country, we better have a ton of them in there.”
DiNucci Named Player Of The Week
James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was named Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday.
The signal-caller accounted for five touchdowns and 271 yards of total offense in the Dukes’ win over Rhode Island on Saturday.
Six CAA Teams In Top 25
The six Colonial Athletic Association teams in last week’s STATS FCS Top 25 stayed in the poll. No. 7 James Madison, No. 10 Stony Brook, No. 14 Elon. No. 15 Towson, No. 16 Maine and No. 17 Delaware were all ranked this week.