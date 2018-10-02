HARRISONBURG — Four potential contenders in the Colonial Athletic Association are dealing with quarterback injuries.

Signal-callers at Rhode Island, Villanova and Maine left or missed all of their respective team’s games this past Saturday. New Hampshire senior Trevor Knight, the CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, hurt his shoulder in Week 1, and hasn’t yet returned as the Wildcats have fallen to 0-4.

“He practiced again yesterday,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference. “Now we just got to see how he reacts.”



Rhode Island senior JaJuan Lawson suffered a knee injury in the first half of the Rams’ win over Harvard on Friday. Lawson has thrown for 10 touchdowns and rushed for three more, but is day-to-day according to coach Jim Fleming.



“He’ll be out of practice tomorrow, but we’re hoping to get him back at the tail end of the week,” Fleming said.

If Lawson can’t go, Rhode Island could turn to sophomore Vito Priore or senior Tyler Harris to start.

Like Lawson, Villanova senior Zach Bednarczyk, who led the Wildcats to a season-opening win over FBS Temple, is day-to-day per coach Mark Ferrante. Bednarczyk hurt his throwing shoulder in Villanova’s loss to Stony Brook.

“They did take a good, close look at him at halftime this past week,” Ferrante said. “And it didn’t look like there was any structural damage or anything like that.”

Maine sophomore Chris Ferguson didn’t play in the Black Bears’ blowout loss to Yale due to a shoulder injury that occurred on Sept. 22 in a loss at FBS Central Michigan. Ferguson combined to throw five passes for touchdowns in victories over New Hampshire and FBS Western Kentucky to help Maine start 2-0.

“The biggest thing is to get the strength back in that shoulder and make sure he’s healthy enough to survive a game,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said. “He could probably go out there and throw a bunch of stuff, but the fatigue factor and all those things move into that. It’s really a day-to-day operation.”