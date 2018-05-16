HARRISONBURG — Occasionally he trades his in suit for shoulder pads, his tie in for a bat and his dress shoes in for spikes.

Joe D’Antonio said it’s all in an effort to knock down the barrier between administration and the players.

“I had been looking for a way to try to find a scenario that I could interact in a deeper dive situation with the student-athletes and coaches in the conference,” the second-year Colonial Athletic Association commissioner said. “But, I knew practicing with every team was not possible.”

Since August, D’Antonio has practiced with most CAA championship teams from this past academic year. Trying to work out with every team from every sport in the league would have been too difficult.

He said he started ahead of the fall with Northeastern women’s soccer and wrapped last week with Delaware baseball. The only two CAA champions he missed were the men’s and women’s golf teams.

For the 50-year old commish, who doesn’t claim to be in “Olympic shape” but said he regularly works out, the idea to run through drills and break a sweat with the conference members and affiliates began around this time last year in Harrisonburg.

“I was here for the softball tournament,” he said. “I walked over to the baseball field because I wanted to say hi to [James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry].

“They were practicing and as I said hi, I said ‘I’m here for BP.’ And Ike said, ‘Grab a helmet, you’re next in the batter’s box.’ So Ike put me in the batter’s box, I took a couple of swings and had a couple of laughs with the guys.”

D’Antonio said from there, he knew getting in a batting a stance, jumping in a pool or swinging a tennis racket would be an easy and enjoyable way to learn exactly what all the athletes go through on a daily basis.

The JMU teams he’s practiced with include football, volleyball, women’s lacrosse and softball.

“Being around college sports for the last 20 years, I think you have a greater appreciation for the time commitment, the dedication, the sacrifice that all Division I student-athletes make,” D’Antonio said. “I think you get that appreciation just being around them.

“What being involved in these practices has allowed me to see that you normally don’t really get to see is just how incredibly talented these men and women are at what they do, the incredible level of fitness they have and the fact that they’re doing something that in many cases is incredibly difficult, but they’re making it look real easy.

“That’s how you can get humbled really fast when you have a chance to actually do it. You say to yourself, ‘Oh my god, this man or woman is doing this is, making it look really easy and I have no shot at ever doing something like this.’ That’s what I think you see.”

One of his first stops on the #JoeyDvsCAAChamps — the social media hashtag the conference uses to document his interactions — tour was with JMU football and coach Mike Houston.

D’Antonio wore a distinctly yellow jersey with the No. 35 on it. The yellow differed from the gold the rest of the team had on to ensure he wouldn’t be hit too hard, but he ran routes with receivers like Riley Stapleton, caught passes from Bryan Schor and successfully completed drills with Houston’s staff instructing during a training camp practice.

“That was an incredibly special opportunity for me especially because when I did it, they were coming off the national championship win,” D’Antonio said. “I just have an awful lot of respect for who Mike is as person and as a football coach and just to have an opportunity to spend time with him and with the team, I put the pads on and I got bumped around a little bit.

“I know Mike said, ‘Don’t hit the commissioner,’ but there were a couple bumps and I was involved in drills. It was a hot day too.”

He said one of the more difficult practices came with the Dukes’ volleyball squad.

“The story that I have told to people,” D’Antonio said. “… [former JMU volleyball assistant coach] Wendel Camargo put me through a pretty good workout.

“If you look at a 25-minute period of what’s been the toughest, that’s been the toughest. I thought for sure I was going to break my forearm when they were firing those volleyballs at me. I was trying to get them up in the air.”

D’Antonio said running 25 50-yard sprints with the Delaware field hockey team wasn’t an easy task either.

No matter how challenging the drills were though, D’Antonio said he’s been able to take plenty from his time with the teams, players and coaches that he’s practiced with.

“They may tell me they think it’s big that I’m there,” he said. “But I think it’s more so that I’m with them.

“They’re letting me into their space. Not so much me letting them into my space. That’s their craft. That’s what they’re doing. And the opportunity to be able to come out on the field or the court or the water, and experience that with them is a privilege and honor.”