HARRISONBURG — The gap that finally closed didn’t stun those who have tried to narrow it for the last two years.

Elon’s 27-24 win at James Madison on Saturday was the first time the Dukes dropped a conference contest since Halloween of 2015. During that time, JMU has captured two consecutive outright league titles en route to back-to-back appearances in the FCS national championship game, winning it all two seasons ago.

JMU is the Colonial Athletic Association’s premier program.

“Certainly some people might feel like, ‘OK, they lost. They’re human,’” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said. “But I think when you watch film as a coach week to week and see [teams] on film, anyone can beat anyone and I don’t think the coaches would be that surprised.”

In the weeks leading into Saturday, JMU outscored its previous four opponents 204-17 and had easy wins over longtime CAA rivals William & Mary and Richmond. Elon beat New Hampshire without the Wildcats starting quarterback and needed to rally from 12 points down to survive Charleston Southern in a non-conference game.

“I thought maybe we were catching [JMU] at a good time because their last four games had been such routs,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “I’ve been there before. I remember at Alabama we won 29 regular-season games in a row and things creep in on you when you’re that successful.

“You’re trying to preach, preach and preach, but when you’re having that much success sometimes there can be a tendency to let some things creep in to where you’re not at your very, very, very best.”

And the consensus among all coaches in the conference, including JMU’s Mike Houston, is no CAA team can afford be out of sync in league play.

“The reason it didn’t surprise me is because Elon is a really good football team,” said New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell, who matched up with the Phoenix the week before. “The huge thing about Elon is their ability to stop the run and put the ball in the quarterback’s hands and make him make plays. Then I really think [Elon quarterback Davis] Cheek is a hell of a football player.”

Cheek’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones with 1:17 to play silenced the Bridgeforth Stadium crowd.

“What surprised everybody was that it was a huge [road] win,” McDonnell said. “JMU plays extremely hard down there and plays very, very well at home.

“But they are the stars everyone is reaching for in our league — the way they play the game of football both on offense and defense — and they’ve had a very good run. I just think Elon was prepped, got an opportunity, kept it close and found a way to win on the road with a quarterback and a good defense.”

JMU will try to get back to its winning ways Saturday at Villanova.

“Am I shocked we’re getting them off a loss? No,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “I wouldn’t say I’m shocked because no matter who you’re playing in this league, it could happen any given week.”